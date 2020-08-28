All-Electric Chevrolet Corvette C8 Rumored Again, Z06 and ZR1 Engines Detailed

Any new generation of the most iconic American sports car is going to get people talking, but the revolutionary nature of the C8 has understandably taken that to new heights.
It's been a long time since we had such an exciting new Corvette, and that's even before all the special versions have been launched. It turns out the plain vanilla C8 is more than enough to raise tons of interest, which must be very satisfying for everyone at General Motors.
We bet the thought of what's to come is equally pleasing, though, and that's because Chevrolet has something for everyone. Indeed, it'll be pretty hard not to find the perfect Corvette for you considering the choice between powerful, high-revving naturally aspirated engines, turbocharged smaller blocks, hybrid power, and even an all-electric battery-powered C8.
According to inside sources quoted by Motortrend, General Motors is indeed preparing an electric Corvette C8, though details at this point are non-existent. In fact, the best we have might just be Joe Biden's slip of the tongue from a few weeks ago when he said it would be able to "go 200 mph (322 km/h)." It's not much in the way of available information, but it's definitely a good start.
If electrons are not your favorite fuel, then you might be more interested in finding out what will provide the motivation in the more traditional Z06 and ZR1 editions. Starting with the former, you'll be pleased to know that current insider information says it will use a 5.5-liter flat-plane V8 engine with no forced induction. It should provide plenty of power (over 600 hp) thanks to the rumored 9,000 rpm redline.
If turbocharging is more your thing, then the ZR1 should be right up your low-curb alley. The addition of the two blowers on a 5.5-liter V8 engine should bring the power output closer to 800 hp while also providing a huge boost in maximum torque compared to the track-oriented Z06. However, the ZR1 isn't likely to be the most powerful C8.
That title should go to the Zora. It'll come with a hybrid powertrain that adds an electric motor on the front axle to the ZR1's setup for more oomph (1.000 horsepower) and all-wheel-drive. There's plenty to look forward with the new C8, but we can't help wondering where the all-electric version will fit in all this? And, just as importantly, when?
