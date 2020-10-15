5 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge with 31k Miles Needs the Finishing Touches

4 This 1969 Pontiac GTO “Judge” Hasn’t Seen Any Rain Lately, Looks Truly Fabulous

3 This 1966 Pontiac GTO Is a Royal Bobcat with Just 4,000 Miles on the Clock

2 This 1969 Pontiac GTO Is Genuine American Muscle with a Few Tweaks

1 This 1968 Pontiac GTO Project Car Will Keep You Busy for the Next Few Months

More on this:

This One-Owner 1970 Pontiac GTO 455 HO Is an Uncut Diamond

There’s no better way to follow the social distancing recommendations other than getting yourselves a project car and bringing it back to tip-top shape. 25 photos



First and foremost, it comes with the 455 (7.5-liter) HO engine that was offered as an option on MY 1970, developing 360 horsepower. However, according to the owner the powerplant doesn’t run and needs to be rebuilt completely in case of a full restoration.



What sets this GTO apart from the rest of the crowd isn’t only the engine, but also the automatic transmission. The owner claims that this Pontiac is one of just 1,968 units manufactured with an auto unit for model year 1970.



The car also comes with the original Oregon title, and according to the VIN, it was produced with a Polar white exterior (still visible today, though a proper paintjob is required anyway) and a red interior.



On the other hand, there’s obviously some rust here and there, so turning this uncut diamond into a shiny jewelry clearly won’t be something that can be done overnight. The seller says that the body has never been wrecked and the seats need to be recovered despite coming in decent condition.



The odometer indicates 85,077 miles (136,918 km), and needless to say, they’re all original (don’t forget, however, that the engine needs to be rebuilt anyway so the mileage might not be such an important tidbit right now).



Just as expected, this 1970 Pontiac GTO has become quite a digital head turner, as the And this rare Pontiac GTO certainly makes for an excellent candidate, as it comes with both good and bad parts that allow for a restoration without making the whole thing impossible.First and foremost, it comes with the 455 (7.5-liter) HO engine that was offered as an option on MY 1970, developing 360 horsepower. However, according to the owner the powerplant doesn’t run and needs to be rebuilt completely in case of a full restoration.What sets this GTO apart from the rest of the crowd isn’t only the engine, but also the automatic transmission. The owner claims that this Pontiac is one of just 1,968 units manufactured with an auto unit for model year 1970.The car also comes with the original Oregon title, and according to the VIN, it was produced with a Polar white exterior (still visible today, though a proper paintjob is required anyway) and a red interior.On the other hand, there’s obviously some rust here and there, so turning this uncut diamond into a shiny jewelry clearly won’t be something that can be done overnight. The seller says that the body has never been wrecked and the seats need to be recovered despite coming in decent condition.The odometer indicates 85,077 miles (136,918 km), and needless to say, they’re all original (don’t forget, however, that the engine needs to be rebuilt anyway so the mileage might not be such an important tidbit right now).Just as expected, this 1970 Pontiac GTO has become quite a digital head turner, as the eBay auction that went live online this week has already attracted several bidders. And if you want to join the race for this rare muscle car, be ready to bid more than $8,300.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.