Dodge Charger "SRT Smurf" Used to Be a Police Car

The incredibly high number of four-door Dodge Charger builds out there shows how much love this Mopar machine receives. Of course, these muscle projects come in all shapes and sizes, with the one we have here making for a particular example of dedication.
Sure, it sounds cool to use a 2013 Charger Pursuit as a starting point for your build. But when you consider the fact that such a machine comes with a V6 and a column shifter, things start to get more complicated.
Well, Nova, as the owner of this Dodge likes to call himself (it looks like there's enough room in this aficionado's heart for multiple brands), bought the car back in January 2018 and decided to install the powertrain from a Chrysler 300 SRT. However, after a failed tuning experience for the Procharger he installed on the 6.1L HEMI led to a pair of cracked pistons, things went south.
Luckily, the Charger, which seems to have received the good old 5.7-liter HEMI meanwhile, is currently in the process of getting the 6.4L HEMI and the five-speed auto from a 2013 SRT8 - the enthusiasts grabbed this 65,000-mile, 2013 car from an auction and, given the fact that it had been involved in an accident, decided to use it as a donor vehicle for his build.
Fortunately, some serious stopping power is already present, since the front axle received Hellcat-sourced Brembo six-piston hardware.
As far as the exterior goes, the list of custom goodies fitted to the sedan involves the front bumper, the taillights, the hood, the OEM-style widebody kit and others. And the new stance of the car comes from the air suspension and the fully custom Legacy Forged wheels.
And while the chasing taillights, which were apparently done over in Thailand, capture the eye, so does the Smurf-like shade of blue covering the vehicle.
The cabin? This is where we find features such as SRT8 seats and a custom infotainment system that allows this very car to be displayed on the center screen.
Now, you can check out this enthusiasts-level build (read: not done by a shop with a massive budget) in the Instagram posts below and see the owner delivering some parts of the story in the pair of YouTuber clips at the bottom of the page.
Well, Nova, as the owner of this Dodge likes to call himself (it looks like there's enough room in this aficionado's heart for multiple brands), bought the car back in January 2018 and decided to install the powertrain from a Chrysler 300 SRT. However, after a failed tuning experience for the Procharger he installed on the 6.1L HEMI led to a pair of cracked pistons, things went south.
Luckily, the Charger, which seems to have received the good old 5.7-liter HEMI meanwhile, is currently in the process of getting the 6.4L HEMI and the five-speed auto from a 2013 SRT8 - the enthusiasts grabbed this 65,000-mile, 2013 car from an auction and, given the fact that it had been involved in an accident, decided to use it as a donor vehicle for his build.
Fortunately, some serious stopping power is already present, since the front axle received Hellcat-sourced Brembo six-piston hardware.
As far as the exterior goes, the list of custom goodies fitted to the sedan involves the front bumper, the taillights, the hood, the OEM-style widebody kit and others. And the new stance of the car comes from the air suspension and the fully custom Legacy Forged wheels.
And while the chasing taillights, which were apparently done over in Thailand, capture the eye, so does the Smurf-like shade of blue covering the vehicle.
The cabin? This is where we find features such as SRT8 seats and a custom infotainment system that allows this very car to be displayed on the center screen.
Now, you can check out this enthusiasts-level build (read: not done by a shop with a massive budget) in the Instagram posts below and see the owner delivering some parts of the story in the pair of YouTuber clips at the bottom of the page.