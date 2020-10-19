850 HP Lamborghini Urus Drag Races 850 HP BMW X6 M, Total Destruction Follows

Volkswagen at the Forefront of Yacht Design? Not Exactly

Since it's safe to say that super-SUVs are now part of our daily motoring life, drag races between such behemoths have become a thing. And here we are, talking about a battle involving a Lamborghini Urus and a BMW X6 M Competition. And since we know the Urus can trump its "competitors" in stock form, this adventure comes with an aftermarket twist. 4 photos



In fact, as showcased by DSC Off, the Russian label that brought us this adventure, the



In stock form, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit of the Italian dominates the also-TT 4.4-liter V8 of the German, delivering 650 hp and 850 Nm of twist compared to 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Nevertheless, as described in the video below, both units now sit at around 850 ponies.



Note that while the real-world scale footprint of these toys sits at about 2.4 tons, the Lambo should be slightly lighter.



And while we've mentioned the said numbers, you should know that other such velocity stunts delivered by the said label involved placing the machines on the dyno, as well as on the scales, but these preparations were skipped for the race we have here. And, truth be told, one can't entire trust the output number of a customized machine without a dyno run to back it up...



It's also worth noting that both vehicles send the power to all four wheels via ZF's 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission - given the not-exactly-perfect driving conditions seen here, the AWD -to-AWD setup certainly helped.



Now, those of you who wish to skip straight to the hot points of the clip below will be treated with standing start races (4:57 point), roll racing (9:47 timestamp) and even an instrument cluster comparo (17:55).



