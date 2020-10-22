Taur, the Tough e-Scooter That’s a Class Above All Kickscooters

Chevy Camaro “Trailer Park Supra” With 2JZ Engine Swap Runs 8.3s Quarter-Mile

Six-cylinder Camaro. We don’t think much of a pony car with that kind of engine, but the ‘Maro in the following video is very different from its peers because it rocks a 2JZ from the Toyota Supra Mk IV and a turbo. 18 photos HP .



Cooper Bogetti, the car’s owner, says that 1,100 horsepower or thereabouts is more than enough for his pride and joy. The “Trailer Park Supra” breathes out through a triple exhaust system that exists through the right front fender, and all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the rear wheels by a pro-built Powerglide transmission.



With skinnies up front and stickier rubber for the rear end, this Frankenstein of a machine puts down 8-second runs on the quarter-mile rather consistently. On the very first pass of the car at Bradenton Motorsport Park in Florida, Cooper's one-off



Fast-forward to the 3:35 mark of the video, and you’ll also notice the rearview mirror flying off like nobody’s business under wide-open throttle. You will see the trunk flapping as well, which is understandable given the age and condition of the vehicle. Going forward, Cooper plans to adjust the rear suspension system for more control at launch. As for the sheer speed it gains over 440 yards, the owner is also planning to affix a parachute out back as you would expect from a drag racer.



The best time posted by the “Trailer Park Supra” thus far is 8.3 seconds at 167 mph (269 kph), which is probably a new record for a fourth-gen Camaro with a six-cylinder engine. On an ending note, hat tip to 1320Video for filming this amazingly outlandish strip slayer that’s certain to offend the purest of Chevy LS and Mk IV Supra enthusiasts.



