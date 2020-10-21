Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Drag Races Modded 2020 Shelby GT500, Crushing Is Complete

While we're here to discuss a quarter-mile battle between two aftermarket-touched machines, this drag race is unconventional starting with the nature of the stock models - this is what happens when Chevy relocates the motor of the Corvette to the middle and Ford places a dual-clutch tranny in the 2020 GT500.
For the record, the official quarter-mile time of the 760 horsepower muscle toy sits at 10.6 seconds, while the mid-engined 'Vette, which delivers 495 hp, needs 11.2s for the task (the midship configuration does help with the launch, but this can only compensate for the less meaty output up to a point).
However, the examples we have here are anything but standard. For instance, this C8, which comes from Complete Street Performance, features Comp oil-less turbos (these use a ceramic ball bearing system that sees the full complement bearings lubricated via high-quality channeling grease), as well as an interchiller (basically a water-to-air intercooler that benefits from supercooling by making use of the AC system) sitting just above its 6.2-liter V8, among others. Even so, this still features the factory catalytic converters and catback exhaust.
Alas, since the factory ECU puzzle of the C8's LT2 engine still hasn't been solved, developers can't make the most out of these TT kits. Even so, the factory dual-clutch transmission does seem to slip at times - while the first clip below brings you the said drag race, you'll get a more detailed view of this Corvette in the second video (you can jump to the 3:32 point for the action).
Speaking of which, this S550-generation GT500 is the first to feature a DCT upgrade, at least according to Iconic GT500, the YouTuber who owns the pony - we're looking at a SouthSide Performance Spec-R clutch.
The said hardware was required, since the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 of the Mustang had been pushed to around 1,000 horsepower at the rear wheels (think: about 1,100 hp at the crank).
While you won't be able to relies on what your eyes tell you for this 1,320 feet battle (the reaction times of the drivers were quite different), we do get to see the time slips, so it's easy to notice the true outcome of the velocity fight.
