2x 1,000 HP 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Race Is a Riot

We're looking at two of the quickest (elapsed time) and fastest (trap speed) S550-generation Shelby GT500s out there, which have recently engaged in what can only be described as a 2,000 horsepower battle.In thecorner of the drag strip, we have the 'Stang of YouTuber Stang Mode, who brought us the adventure in the piece of footage at the bottom of the story.The 5.2-liter Predator motor works with a ported blower, while the list of custom bits involves the supercharger pulley, the intercooler, the camshafts, the injector fuel rails, the throttle body, the cold air intake and the tune - note that the machine now sips on E85.Thecorner accommodates the GT500 wielded by a label dubbed 1320 Junkie (you know, the number of feet that can be found in the quarter-mile).This muscle car's V8 also features a ported blower, a custom throttle body, a custom pulley and a tune, among others, while running on One Ethanol Race Fuel (over 85% ethanol with an effective octane rating of over 117).While both machines sport 18-inch rear wheel conversions (the meatier tire sidewalls help with the launch), the Lime one is slightly lighter, as it only packs the driver's seat.Now, the clip below kicks off with the owners delivering the details of the cars, after which each vehicle gets to flex its muscle in the 1/4-mile (spoiler alert: one of the cars sets a new GT500 record). Then, at the 7:40 timestamp, the two Blue Oval monsters battle it out.