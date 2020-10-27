1,000 HP Chevrolet Corvette Races McLaren 720S, Fight Gets Brutal

Let's say you happen to own a C6 Chevrolet Corvette that has been taken to around 850 ponies at the crankshaft. Is this enough to show a McLaren 720S those four taillights? Well, despite the British supercar being about 100 horses down (independent dyno tests have shown its real-world output sits at around 750 hp), the answer is no. However, the owner of this 'Vette wouldn't have any of that.
To be more precise, the Chevy had already lost a race to the Macca, but the enthusiast behind the wheel decided to take the car back to the gym and return for a rematch, which is why we're here.
The LS3 motor animating the slab of America had already been gifted with a Vortech YSI centrifugal supercharger (think: belt-driven turbo), along with a host of other mods, which allowed it to deliver around 750 rear-wheel horsepower on a Mustang dyno, which arguably offers a more conservative rating compared to Dynojet units.
Nevertheless, the built 6.2-liter V8, which sips on E85, then received goodies such a custom radiator to fit its special cold air intake, larger injectors (these went from 1,000 to 1,300 cc) and a 2.85 pulley. Thus, the unit delivered 825 rear wheel horsepower on the said dyno, which puts it pretty close to 1,000 hp at the crank.
Note that the Tremec TR6060 manual tranny and the rear diff had also been built, so they can handle the extra muscle, which is put to the road via Mickey Thompson ET Street R rubber.
Of course, the dual-clutch tranny of the McLaren (this is a stock example, driven by YouTuber BoostITFORward), is much quicker, so, how much of a difference does the gearbox make in the battle between the two?
You'll get your answer at the at the 2:50 point of the clip below, but please keep in mind not to use this sort of street shenanigan as an example and hit the track when you feel like racing.
Note that the velocity beasts went for no less than three races and, even though a longer run might've helped with a definitive conclusion, this wasn't possible.
