1,000 HP Chevrolet Corvette Races McLaren 720S, Fight Gets Brutal

Let's say you happen to own a C6 Chevrolet Corvette that has been taken to around 850 ponies at the crankshaft. Is this enough to show a McLaren 720S those four taillights? Well, despite the British supercar being about 100 horses down (independent dyno tests have shown its real-world output sits at around 750 hp), the answer is no. However, the owner of this 'Vette wouldn't have any of that.

4 photos