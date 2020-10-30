Modded 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S, Gets Destroyed

When we normally gather round to discuss a racing video, the highlight of the clip involves the moment when the wheels start turning. However, with the battle we have here, which involves a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the point where the driver of the first mentions the muscle number of the modded vehicle to his competitor might just be the most intense.
To start with, this is no factory GT500, not that the pony's stock output, which sits at 760 hp, would need an extra boost as far as the vast majority of folks are concerned.
As such, the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 now delivers around 1,000 hp at the rear wheels, which makes for about 1,100 hp at the crank.
For the record, we're looking at a ported blower with a 2.5 pulley upgrade, L&M cams, a Whipple intercooler, 1,300cc injectors with Lethal Performance injector rails, a Kong Performance throttle body, a JLT cold air intake, a Palm Beach Dyno tune and others - the car is manhandled by YouTuber Stang Mode, who brought this adventure to us.
And, to put the muscle down, the Blue Oval machine features 18-inch rear wheels, whose meaty-sidewall tires help with the launches.
When it comes to the rear-engined, AWD machine, we're dealing with a 991.1 incarnation of the 911 Turbo S (here's our review from back in the day). In stock trim, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer of the Porscha produces 560 hp. Nevertheless, this is a built motor featuring custom turbos, among others. As such, its output used for this race sits ar 1,200 hp at the wheels, which makes for roughly 1,400 hp at the crankshaft.
Sure, the PDK transmission of the Neunelfer is lightning-quick, but we have to keep in mind that the muscle car also features a dual-clutch tranny.
Even so, the German machine is about... four or five passengers lighter than the American velocity monster, which can only mean we're in for quite an adventure in this race, which, by the way, sees the two cars racing at the track, with the hostiles kicking off at around 50 mph - the trap speed determines the winner.
