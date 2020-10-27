More on this:

Modded 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned McLaren, Hulk Smashes

For the past three years, the McLaren 720S has been a constant presence on the straight-line racing scene, but we mustn't allow its still-impressive predecessor, the 650S , to exit the spotlights completely. As such, the velocity battle we have here sees the latter duking it out with a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. 4 photos



And, to make things even more interesting, the driver of the 650S wouldn't mention the mods of the supercar. Keep in mind that, in factory form, the mid-engined toy delivers 650 ponies. And, despite the fact that we're looking at a Spider, this is still some 1,000 lbs lighter than the muscle car.



Then again, the



Owned by YouTuber Stang Mode, this Mustang has seen its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 receiving a ported blower with a 2.5 pulley, L&M cams, a Whipple intercooler, 1,300cc injectors, Lethal Performance injector rails, a JLT cold air intake, a Kong Performance throttle body and a Palm Beach Dyno Tune, and others.



Even though we're dealing with a rolling race between these dual-clutch machines (this should kick off at 60 mph, with the trap speed deciding the winner), it's worth noting that the 18-inch rear wheels help with the launches, all thanks to the meatier sidewalls of the tires.



For the record, this GT500 delivers around 1,000 hp at the rear wheels, which means we can talk about a crank number of around 1,100 ponies, which is quite a long way from the factory output of 760 hp.



PS: You can jump to the 7:18 timestamp for the sprinting battle. Oh, and you should know one of these two beasts is nicknamed The Hulk.



