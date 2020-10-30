Here’s What It Takes to Drag Race a Harley-Davidson LiveWire

Electric cars have been around for about a decade now, but electric motorcycles are sure taking their sweet time to come into existence. There are a number of startups in the market of making electric two-wheelers now, but the established names of the industry are just beginning to dip their toes into the segment.
To date, only one of these established names has ventured into the electric motorcycle sector: Harley-Davidson. Its LiveWire came into the spotlight last year, and came with high hopes in tow. Hopes that, for better or worse, are yet to be met.
The LiveWire is not killing it sales-wise, and Harley knows it. That’s why the bike maker embarked on an intensive effort to promote the EV through unconventional means.
First, Harley handed two of them (modified) to Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman for their 13,000 miles (21,000 km) trip from the city of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego all the way to Los Angeles, captured on film under the name Long Way Up. Apparently, the bikes not only survived, but they also handled their jobs beautifully.
Then, the company took the LiveWire to the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis for some live audience action. There, rider Angelle Sampey (who usually rides an FXDR Pro Stock) accelerated the LiveWire to the records of best elapsed time and top speed for an “electric-powered production motorcycle on a drag racing course.”
Following the run, Harley became even more convinced electric drag racing is definitely the future in the motorcycle world. So the company released a dedicated episode of its Science of Speed YouTube series, describing “the mental and physical techniques used by top racers” before, during and after the race.
“Let me tell you what’s amazing,” said Sampey about her experience with the electric bike. “That was the first time I rode the LiveWire. I could not wait to get it on the track. The LiveWire is so easy to ride. Just twist the throttle and go - and you really go!”
You can have a look at the 10-minutes clip below.
