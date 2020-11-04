2020 Ford Mustang GT Races 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS, a Gap Appears

By now, the sprinting potential of muscle heroes such as the 2020 Ford Mustang GT and the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS is well known. Nevertheless, there are still enthusiasts out there who will race these slabs of America, as well as those who just wish to check out the results. So, here we are, discussing a rolling race that involves the 'Stang and the 'Maro.
According to the owners of these machines, both vehicles came to the battle in factory form. So, what does this mean?
Well, the Blue Oval machine is animated by a 5.0-liter V8, with this Gen III Coyote delivering 460 hp at 6.000 rpm and 420 lb-ft of torque at 4,600 rpm. As for the golden bowtie toy, its 6.2-liter LT1 motor produces 455 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 455 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm.
Both muscle cars are fitted with the ten-speed automatic gearbox their makers co-developed, which means we're looking at uber-quick shifts for this velocity battle.
As far as the scale footprint goes, we'll use the curb weight values provided by the automotive producers: while the Chevy weighs in at 3,697 lbs, the Ford is a mere 33 lbs meatier (these are obviously the values for the configurations we have here).
Judging from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes from YouTuber DerekBaranProductions, both drivers could use some extra racing experience, as, for instance, showcased by the attempts to line up for an even start at 40 mph. And perhaps practicing at the drag strip, where things are also kept on the safe side, would help (please keep this in mind and hit the strip when you're in the mood for competitive hooning).
Now, if you wish to skip straight to the racing action involving the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS and the also-2020 Ford Mustang GT, you can head over to the 7:05 point of the clip below.
