Big Turbo Supra Races Boosted Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, Somebody Gets Walked

You can skip the OMGs and question marks - this is indeed an Mk IV Toyota Supra, with the Japanese hero having recently raced a slab of America, namely an S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. 4 photos



Mod2Fame, the YouTube label running the Supra, doesn't mention the exact mods fitted to the iconic 2JZ straight-six of the machine, only letting it slip this is one of the "big turbo" cars.



And the explanation regarding the horsepower is also less than precise: we are being told this machine, which features an automatic tranny, is supposed to offer 820 horsepower at the rear wheels, which should make for over 950 ponies at the crank. Nevertheless, it seems that the vehicle needs a new tune, so the driver can't fully rely on the said number.



As for the GT350, this pony is nicknamed Akela and happens to be hooned by a lady named Anastasia. The 5.2-liter VooDoo motor has been gifted with an Edelbrock-supplied TVS 2650 supercharger, while also featuring a Lund tune, which allows the machine to deliver 720 hp at the rear wheels (think: well north of 800 hp at the crank).



And while the stock exhaust system is still in place, the resonator has left the building, which means we can fully enjoy the voice of that flat-plane crank V8.



We're looking at a rolling race here, with the trap speed determining the winner. And, if you happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 9:00 point of the vid below for the battle.



