Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races McLaren 720S, a Wild Gap Appears

With the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 packing a dual-clutch transmission, one has to wonder: how does the Blue Oval muscle stack up against a supercar? Oh, and this isn't your average supercar, if such an adjective is ever fit for a mid-engined machine, but the McLaren 720S, which has built a rock-solid reputation in the world of (drag) racing.
We can answer the question above with... an actual velocity battle, obviously! We're dealing with a straight-line race here, but, before anybody points out the two vehicles aren't evenly matched, allows us to discuss their details.
We'll start with the Macca, which came to the battle in stock form, albeit while having left is factory rubber behind in favor of Toyo R888R tires.
With the said Toyo goodies being a top choice among racers, the 'Stang also uses them. However, the muscle car's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has been gifted with a cold air intake, high-flow catalytic converters and a tune. As such, the Predator V8 has recently shown it can deliver 800 horsepower at the rear wheels, with this dyno rating placing it roughly 100 horses above the British toy's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
It's worth mentioning that YouTuber BoostITFORward, who brought this adventure to us, placed both cars on the scales. The Mustang weighed in at 4,233 lbs with a full tank of gas, but, if we also take the weight of the drivers into account, this makes the Ford some 1,000 lbs meatier than the McLaren. Of course, if we look at their MSRPs, you could buy four 2020 GT500s for the price of a 720S.
As you'll notice in the clip below, the GT500 and the 720S went for a rolling start (please don't use this adventure as an example and make sure to hit the drag strip when you're feeling competitive, so you can keep things on the safe side). And you can skip to the 4:00 timestamp for the action.
We'll start with the Macca, which came to the battle in stock form, albeit while having left is factory rubber behind in favor of Toyo R888R tires.
With the said Toyo goodies being a top choice among racers, the 'Stang also uses them. However, the muscle car's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has been gifted with a cold air intake, high-flow catalytic converters and a tune. As such, the Predator V8 has recently shown it can deliver 800 horsepower at the rear wheels, with this dyno rating placing it roughly 100 horses above the British toy's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
It's worth mentioning that YouTuber BoostITFORward, who brought this adventure to us, placed both cars on the scales. The Mustang weighed in at 4,233 lbs with a full tank of gas, but, if we also take the weight of the drivers into account, this makes the Ford some 1,000 lbs meatier than the McLaren. Of course, if we look at their MSRPs, you could buy four 2020 GT500s for the price of a 720S.
As you'll notice in the clip below, the GT500 and the 720S went for a rolling start (please don't use this adventure as an example and make sure to hit the drag strip when you're feeling competitive, so you can keep things on the safe side). And you can skip to the 4:00 timestamp for the action.