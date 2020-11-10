Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races McLaren 720S, a Wild Gap Appears

With the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 packing a dual-clutch transmission, one has to wonder: how does the Blue Oval muscle stack up against a supercar? Oh, and this isn't your average supercar, if such an adjective is ever fit for a mid-engined machine, but the McLaren 720S, which has built a rock-solid reputation in the world of (drag) racing.

5 photos