Hellcat-Powered Toyota Prius Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat with a Surprise

Imagine you drive a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and you wish to take the thing to the drag strip. You've done your homework (after half a decade of market presence, there are so many custom bits out there) and so you actually hit the prepped surface. However, you discover the car lining up next to you is a... Toyota Prius.
In fact, you don't have to rely on your imagination for the said scenario, since this is a real-world situation, so let's take a bit of time to discuss the adventure, shall we?
As those of you who regularly check out our speed tales probably know, this unhybridized Toyota, which is dubbed the PriuSRT8, has been around since 2018 and we're glad to see the contraption continues to deliver sprinting smiles.
Sure, this is the body of a second-generation Toyota Prius, but not much else from the gas-electric machine has remained in place.
For one, we're looking at a double frame-rail chassis. And the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI of the monster has been massaged to about 800 horsepower at the rear wheels, which makes for at least 900 ponies at the crank - keep in mind that the setup involves a six-speed manual, which is not the ideal setup for the quarter-mile run, but keeps the driver fully engaged.
As for the white Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody we have here, the clip below, which showcases the drag race, doesn't offer any details. However, it seems that the Mopar toy was gifted with drag-friendly wheels and tires, which involve meaty-sidewall rubber at the back for quicker launches and skinnies up front, so there's less rolling resistance.
Now, once the pre-race burnout phase was completed, the driver of the actual Hellcat got off the line before the PriuSRT8, but was this be enough to tackle the lighter opponent?
As those of you who regularly check out our speed tales probably know, this unhybridized Toyota, which is dubbed the PriuSRT8, has been around since 2018 and we're glad to see the contraption continues to deliver sprinting smiles.
Sure, this is the body of a second-generation Toyota Prius, but not much else from the gas-electric machine has remained in place.
For one, we're looking at a double frame-rail chassis. And the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI of the monster has been massaged to about 800 horsepower at the rear wheels, which makes for at least 900 ponies at the crank - keep in mind that the setup involves a six-speed manual, which is not the ideal setup for the quarter-mile run, but keeps the driver fully engaged.
As for the white Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody we have here, the clip below, which showcases the drag race, doesn't offer any details. However, it seems that the Mopar toy was gifted with drag-friendly wheels and tires, which involve meaty-sidewall rubber at the back for quicker launches and skinnies up front, so there's less rolling resistance.
Now, once the pre-race burnout phase was completed, the driver of the actual Hellcat got off the line before the PriuSRT8, but was this be enough to tackle the lighter opponent?