How To Transform a 2021 Camaro Into a Dragstrip Monster

The legendary Camaro is one of the most sought-after and modified American pony cars of all time. It has graced numerous racetracks and dragstrips over the years and the current generation aims to achieve the same level of popularity as previous models.
To help with that, Chevrolet Performance offers owners a wide variety of upgrades that turn the factory spec car into a formidable drag race weapon.
The current Camaro was first introduced in 2015 and it is based on GM’s Alpha platform shared with the Cadillac ATS and CTS, but Chevrolet claims that over 70% of the architectural components are unique to the car.
The new muscle car also saw production return to the United States, as the previous two generations were assembled in Canada, at GM’s Oshawa plant.
It is available in five distinct trim lines that feature four types of engines and five different manual and automatic gearboxes.
For those who want to turn their Camaro into a drag-oriented car, Chevrolet Performance launched the Camaro Drag Race Development Program in 2017 to create and test new parts and technologies specifically designed for this purpose.
To start the transformation, engineers developed an eLSD calibration that enables more consistent burnout performance for that perfect drag strip launch. It doubles the differential coupling torque by increasing the pressure applied to the clutch to prevent any form of slip between the clutch plates.
A high-stall torque converter is also available for the ZL1 powertrain, which provides up to 45% increase in stall speed over the standard unit. Chevy Performance also partnered with American Racing Headers to develop an exclusive header kit for the Camaro.
To cope with the increase in power and torque, a heavy-duty propshaft system that can handle up to 4,000 lb.-ft. of torque is available and ships complete with the front flex coupler nuts and bolts, center bearings bolts, rear flex coupler nuts and bolts, the complete ZL1 propeller shaft assembly, and replacement exhaust gasket and clamp.
It should be coupled with a set of heavy-duty halfshafts capable of carrying up to 5,000 lb.-ft. of torque on each side. Designed specifically for the dragstrip, the set includes both right and left halfshafts, washer and bolt assemblies and hub nuts.
A Solid Rear Cradle Mounts kit is also available to increase rigidity and suspension compliance. The parts replace the standard rubber bushings with 6061-T6 aluminum versions.
To further reduce weight and allow for these wheels to fit, along with bigger rear tires, a small braking system should be fitted. The engineers developed one such system that includes smaller rotors, a new set of compatible calipers, and high-performance semi-metallic brake pads.
These genuine Chevrolet Performance parts will turn a standard Camaro into a speed demon that will give owners the edge on the dragstrip. But it’s very important to remember that they are not intended for street use under any kind of circumstances.
