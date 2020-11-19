2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Is All About Technology, Kicks Off at $41,900

Jaguar Land Rover has been thoroughly upgrading its models across the entire range this year, but the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport isn’t coming with major novelties this time around. This is because it was redesigned both inside and out just last year, so the aesthetics are already up to par with the rest of the lineup. On the other hand, the British automaker is giving the Disco Sport exactly what it needs to make it more attractive for U.S. customers – a technology boost.
Hot on the heels of the bigger and more expensive 2021 Land Rover Discovery, the Discovery Sport sibling has become available for configuration in U.S. specification, with pricing kicking off at $41,900 for the Discovery Sport S P250.
There's just one engine option for the 2021MY in America (as opposed to Europe, where the Disco Sport also comes in MHEV and diesel choices), with the gasoline-powered 2.0-liter turbocharged mill from the Ingenium family developing 246 hp and 269 lb. ft. (365 Nm) of torque across all trim choices. The latter include the base S, SE ($45,300), R-Dynamic S ($43,600), and R-Dynamic SE ($46,950).
As far as actual enhancements are concerned, most of them have been hidden inside the cockpit or under the metal skin, with the 2021 Disco Sport now packing the latest version of the company’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with a ten-inch touchscreen display, and an entire raft of features designed to keep both the car and its users connected while on the road.
That one element that’s new and entirely visible from the outside is the Hakuba Silver paintjob, but that’s about all when it comes to styling upgrades. “Design is about more than how something looks. Good design is intuitive and user-friendly and makes your life better. That’s exactly what sets Discovery Sport apart. We have made Discovery Sport the perfect family SUV, not only by optimizing the interior space, but by making it smarter with new technologies,” says Paul Cleaver, Chief Program Engineer, Discovery Sport.
So, let’s move on to the connectivity and technology bits because there’s an ample list, starting with the second-generation Activity Key. The upgrades are based on LR’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA) and include perks such as two LTE modems, Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA), dual smartphone connection over Bluetooth, or the new Online Pack – which bundles a one-year data plan, Spotify integration, along with simultaneous map, weather, calendar and traffic updates.
There are up to seven USB ports (one for each person on board, neat) available – including new USB-C connections, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an optional wireless charging pad (with signal boosting), as well as some extra peace of mind thanks to the new Advanced Cabin Air Filtration system.
