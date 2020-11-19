2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport Is All About Technology, Kicks Off at $41,900

Jaguar Land Rover has been thoroughly upgrading its models across the entire range this year, but the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport isn’t coming with major novelties this time around. This is because it was redesigned both inside and out just last year, so the aesthetics are already up to par with the rest of the lineup. On the other hand, the British automaker is giving the Disco Sport exactly what it needs to make it more attractive for U.S. customers – a technology boost.

33 photos