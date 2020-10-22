Cadillac’s 4th Generation MagneRide Suspension Has Tons of Improvements

4 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Search for the Diamond Sky, Find Enhanced Super Cruise

The American luxury vehicle manufacturer has a long history of offering smooth-riding, impeccably crafted cars, and SUVs and one of the key technologies behind this feat is the Magnetic Ride Control (MagneRide) technology.



They want a pure American car that offers equal amounts of comfort and performance. Cadillac has been hard at work to offer exactly that and one of the technologies that they have developed and improved over time is the Magnetic Ride Control suspension system.



Developed by Delphi Automotive corporation at a time when the company was a subsidiary of General Motors, it was first introduced in 2002 on the Cadillac Seville STS four-door sedan to offer a smoother and more enjoyable ride.







The active-damping system is made up of four monotube dampers, a sensor set, and an electronic control unit that manages the whole suspension. The dampers contain magnetorheological fluid, which is made up of a mixture of magnetized iron particles in a synthetic hydrocarbon oil.



A piston containing two electromagnetic coils and a fluid passageway is placed inside each damper. The two coils are able of creating a variable magnetic field across the fluid passageway.



When the magnetic properties of the coils are not being used, the dampers can move freely which results in a more comfortable ride.



However, when the system determines that a stiffer suspension is necessary, the electromagnetic field created inside each damper effectively increases the fluid’s viscosity.



The suite of sensors continually scans the road and damping ratio sending information to the electronic control unit at a rate of 1,000 times per second which is about 10 times faster than the blink of an eye.







The fourth generation of this technology receives hardware improvements like the in-wheel accelerometers that are more accurate than those in earlier versions of the system.



Also, the inertia formula and the damper fluid have been improved to allow quicker response times and a smoother ride.



The software of the system was also updated. The sensors can now process a wider selection of input and output data, which translates to broader changes in damper ratio.



Overall, the response time of the fourth generation Magnetic Ride Control has been significantly improved. The response time is now up to 45% quicker as Cadillac states that these are the most comprehensive updates made to the system since it was first released.



With all these upgrades to what was already an excellent system, the fourth generation performs a lot better in tight cornering situations and under heavy braking, delivering more consistent performance and a more comfortable ride.



