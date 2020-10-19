A Detailed Glimpse at the Inner Workings of the Mercedes-Benz EQC

5 Jay Leno Drives a Mercedes EQC Ahead of Everybody Else in America

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first production EV of Daimler’s EQ Brand. Based on the Generation EQ concept unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 2016, the beautifully designed compact luxury SUV began production three years later. 11 photos



Over the course of a year, forty trainees worked on making cut-out versions of body panels sections and individual components like the on-board charger, cockpit, bumpers, or headlights.



Their work gives us a unique glimpse at the technological innovations like the powertrain, batteries, and electronic components of the SUV .



At the front of the car, the first thing that catches the eye is the exposed right side that offers a view at the car’s sensors and the active distance assist unit.







As we look up, we see the cut-out in the hood. It exposes the electric drive module, which is optimized for the best possible efficiency in the low to medium load range and drives the front wheels.



On the ride side of the vehicle, we have two cut-outs on each door that give us a look inside the car, where the right seat has been removed and the floor is also exposed revealing the 80 kWh , lithium-ion battery weighing 650 kilograms (1433 pounds) and all the connected electronic components.







Farther back, the charging socket is also modified to unveil the way it has been fitted and the power cables that go to the power units. An animated recharging sequence is simulated using LEDs installed in a transparent cable and charging port.



The lower-left part of the backside and rear bumper also features cut-outs that expose parts of the rear suspension, sensors, and part of the rear taillight.



On the tailgate, another small window is placed next to the partially opened rear camera that doubles as the rear Mercedes-Benz badge. This allows us to see the components of the camera system. This feat was accomplished after 10 hours of work to refit the camera.



We are also treated to a peak in the trunk which, you guessed it, is cut-out as well. Opening the trunk reveals the whole open floor under which we find the rear, dynamic motor that powers the rear axle.







To cut all the body panels, 3 trainees worked for a total period of 36 hours, using 8 grinding discs. Another 23 woven abrasive belts were used to polish the cut edges and, along with the painting process, this was achieved in a total of around 50 hours.



The Mercedes-Benz EQC is a masterpiece of next-generation technology and innovation and this cutaway version offers a unique opportunity to visualize them.



