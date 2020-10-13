Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² Parties in the Wild With Portal Axles and “Lampspeakers”

While many people usually associate the German premium brand with absolute comfort and serenity first and foremost, the three-pointed star automaker has a habit of shining on quite a different variety of wheeled vehicles. You can have a Mercedes hauling tons of stuff, or you can have its AMG division enhance its performance characteristics to supercar level. Or, you could even have it engage in all sorts of rock crawling adventures. Now with an electric drive, as well.

29 photos