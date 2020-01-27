Is the Mercedes EQC Faster Than a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT?

This has to be the weirdest SUV comparison we've seen in a while but is somehow also makes sense. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT used to be this pure expression of what a rugged SUV is supposed to be while the Mercedes EQC promises to combine future transportation technology with Mercedes familiarity.
You'll have to forgive us for not fully fleshing out the details of this story. The subtitles for the Polish video we found aren't working well, but we don't need to speak the language to understand the drag race.
This being a Polish review, we're going to do this from the perspective of the European buyer. In America, the affordability of the SRT puts the Mercedes EQC in a way higher bracket.
The SRT feels like kind of an oddball car in Europe - giant 6.4-liter V8 that sounds great but has no turbochargers. Also, it's not German. What's up with that?
If you own one of these, chances are you like going to drag race events and you owned at least one Mercedes in your life. So is it time for another one, and has the luxury powerhouse delivered a competent electric car? The short answer to that seems to be no.
Sales have been very modest, and although it looks very competent, the EQC doesn't have the range most people are looking for. If you don't believe us, check out how much better a Tesla or even a Kia EV could be.
But drag racing is an entirely different subject. Twin motors give this car 408 hp and 765 Nm (564 lb-ft). Mercedes says that's enough for a 0 to 100 km/h time of about 5.1 seconds. And in their short drag race, on the highway, the Poles found it's marginally quicker than the Cherokee SRT and its oversized V8. The trunk opens faster too... if you're into that kind of race.
