Want to Really See Inside an EV? Mercedes-Benz Presents the Transparent EQC

Mercedes-Benz is all in favor of alternative mobility these days, as it’s looking to solidify its recent announcement of finally turning the EQ sub-brand into a fully-fledged range of very capable electric vehicles. But that’s not all, because it has an eye on the future and another on the present – namely its series-produced and readily available EQC.
Currently the first and only model produced under the sub-brand, the EQC should be the harbinger of great EV news for both Mercedes-Benz and prospective buyers. It’s available in the EQC 400 4MATIC guise, sporting a couple of electric motors for all-wheel drive, and sporty handling made possible by its 402 hp. There's also some mountain-moving 765 Nm (564.2 lb. ft.) of twist, as well as an 80-kWh lithium-ion battery to keep it company.
All this might sound like some sort of wizardry to the uninitiated, so Mercedes-Benz is looking to educate and stimulate interest at the same time. And the German automaker found an interesting way of achieving its goal.
We have seen the EQC 400 4MATIC transformed into an off-roading beast, and now it’s time to actually see through some of the bits and pieces of the EV crossover. Mercedes-Benz is treating us to a second EQC-based concept for the day, a full-size model that features lots of cutaways and transparent body parts.
What we are seeing is the work of around 40 trainees – the hood and the right portion have been fitted with transparent panels and other cutouts in order to make visible the electric technology.
Don’t think it was casual work, though, as the employees from Sindelfingen, Bremen and Rastatt needed around a year to complete the interesting prototype.
Aside from the transparent panels, the EQC was also fitted with cutaway components depicting the on-board charger, parts of the interior, bumpers, or even the lighting units.
Also, they simulated the charging and discharging process the battery goes through via an entire LED light show – and there’s even an augmented reality (AR) application on a tablet PC for additional virtual explanations.
All this might sound like some sort of wizardry to the uninitiated, so Mercedes-Benz is looking to educate and stimulate interest at the same time. And the German automaker found an interesting way of achieving its goal.
We have seen the EQC 400 4MATIC transformed into an off-roading beast, and now it’s time to actually see through some of the bits and pieces of the EV crossover. Mercedes-Benz is treating us to a second EQC-based concept for the day, a full-size model that features lots of cutaways and transparent body parts.
What we are seeing is the work of around 40 trainees – the hood and the right portion have been fitted with transparent panels and other cutouts in order to make visible the electric technology.
Don’t think it was casual work, though, as the employees from Sindelfingen, Bremen and Rastatt needed around a year to complete the interesting prototype.
Aside from the transparent panels, the EQC was also fitted with cutaway components depicting the on-board charger, parts of the interior, bumpers, or even the lighting units.
Also, they simulated the charging and discharging process the battery goes through via an entire LED light show – and there’s even an augmented reality (AR) application on a tablet PC for additional virtual explanations.