autoevolution

Jay Leno Drives a Mercedes EQC Ahead of Everybody Else in America

8 Jan 2019, 12:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Rather than fork out big bucks for a super bowl ad or Marvel movie cameo, Mercedes decided to put its first bespoke electric car in from of America's car-loving audience via Jay Leno's Garage. Good job!
45 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic
Since this is a prototype, not all the specs are fleshed, at least not for the U.S. market. But Mercedes engineer Bastian Schult says that the EQC will arrive in showroom around 2020, so Leno is getting treated to something special.

Preliminary specs for the dual-motor EQC 400 suggest it has about 400 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, which is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds. The range is a bit dicey at the moment, but it's believed the 80 kWh battery will last for a bit over 200 miles once the EPA gets a hold of it.

This is just the beginning, though. Mercedes has invested $12 billion into the development of electric cars. There will be a compact EQA and a flagship EQS four-door coupe. And as the company official states in the video, the 10 pure EV models which will arrive by 2020 will be joined by plenty plug-ins and mild-hybrids, over a hundred in total.

Leno argues that he always believed the electric car market was only going to get serious once Mercedes got in on the action. But we can't ignore the fact that Jaguar and Audi also have an electric crossover, with BMW's not that far behind.

The denim man also inquired Schult about the pricing of the EQC, to which he replied that it costs about the same as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, which starts at $56,250 for the regular SUV body style and $60,400 for coupe models. Still, the official may have been talking about the European model, which would put the EQC closer to $70,000, but that's still not bad for a Mercedes.

In the driving portion of his review, Leno seemed to be impressed by the acceleration and dead-quiet cabin. However, the EQC is more of a luxury car and not a ballistic Tesla drag racer.

Jay Leno Mercedes EQC EQC Mercedes-Benz
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 