autoevolution
 

Mercedes EQC Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Tesla Killer

7 Jul 2018, 15:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You have to wonder what Tesla thought when they made the Model X. I mean, it looks like a big minivan, not like an SUV at all. And that leaves plenty of room for the German automakers to jump in and steal away some of the EV market.
3 photos
Mercedes EQC Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Tesla KillerMercedes EQC Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Tesla Killer
So far, the Model S has been spanking regular luxury sedans like the S-Class and 7 Series. But we have a sneaking suspicion that the EQC, as well as the Audi e-tron, will outperform the Model X.

We're not talking about Ludicrous drag races, but about real luxury, the kind that makes you go "yes, I will spend more than $100,000 on this car." Track testing at the Nurburgring is something most European companies do for the sake of both handling and reliability. It could be the edge Mercedes is looking for.

The EQC was previewed by the EQ concept about two years ago, and it's going to be launching in 2019 but presented this fall. By 2022, Daimler says it's going to have ten fully electric models (3 from smart), so if you're looking for something bigger, you won't have to wait much longer.

What we're looking at here is still a sensible family car, but it will have two electric motors with 150 kW, each powering an axle. The total output should be around 400 horsepower, in line with both the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron quattro.

With a 0 to 100 km/h time of around 5 seconds, it's not going to give The P100D a run for its money. But if you look at the features Mercedes has, things become more interesting. Firstly, there's the stuff fitted to the MBUX on the A-Class, like voice commands and AI. Also, the EQC will have paddle shifters on the steering wheel to control how much regenerative braking is going on.

Mercedes EQC Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
To SUV or Not to SUV 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 