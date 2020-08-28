Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Looks Like a Widebody Banana

Do you think that Audi is stunning and brave for bringing the RS6 Avant to America? Well, it only took half a dozen petitions for it to happen. Meanwhile, Cadillac made something just as good back a decade ago and nobody talks about it.
We're referring to the CTS-V Wagon, of course, a family car with the power of a supercharged Corvette. The more we think about this car, the cooler and stranger it becomes. For starters, what's up with it making 550 horsepower? That's just 40 less than today's RS6.
Back in the day, people complained that it was too heavy, which of course isn't an issue today. And the supercharged V8 soundtrack is straight from the thundering exhaust gods. Now, the main rival for this bad boy wasn't some quattro, but the BMW M5 Touring, which also came in wagon format. We're talking about the one with 500 horsepower from a V10 and that dodgy auto gearbox. The E61 came a little earlier, but that's what Cadillac benchmarked.
People already know the CTS-V Wagon is a cool car. It's got that simple, angular look with a factory set of widebody fenders. It literally stands out straight out of the box, and many already appreciate the model. Doug DeMuro had one many years ago, and the only reason why you don't see that many project cars is the price.
Uses prices start from about $40,000, but we have seen them go past $70,000. They're also quite rare, especially if you're after the manual. To get our fix of racing wagons, we had to go to the 3D rendering master that is Brad Builds. His CTS-V has a full widebody look that blends American race cars with JDM drifting.
The bright shade of yellow brings out the body kit and makes the black accents stand out. So really deep wheels and a little bit of camber make this look less practical. But digital builds always have this kind of feature.
Back in the day, people complained that it was too heavy, which of course isn't an issue today. And the supercharged V8 soundtrack is straight from the thundering exhaust gods. Now, the main rival for this bad boy wasn't some quattro, but the BMW M5 Touring, which also came in wagon format. We're talking about the one with 500 horsepower from a V10 and that dodgy auto gearbox. The E61 came a little earlier, but that's what Cadillac benchmarked.
People already know the CTS-V Wagon is a cool car. It's got that simple, angular look with a factory set of widebody fenders. It literally stands out straight out of the box, and many already appreciate the model. Doug DeMuro had one many years ago, and the only reason why you don't see that many project cars is the price.
Uses prices start from about $40,000, but we have seen them go past $70,000. They're also quite rare, especially if you're after the manual. To get our fix of racing wagons, we had to go to the 3D rendering master that is Brad Builds. His CTS-V has a full widebody look that blends American race cars with JDM drifting.
The bright shade of yellow brings out the body kit and makes the black accents stand out. So really deep wheels and a little bit of camber make this look less practical. But digital builds always have this kind of feature.