2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Search for the Diamond Sky, Find Enhanced Super Cruise

Battling to recover the lost ground in the highly coveted premium segment, Cadillac is ready to throw the gauntlet on the competition with important upgrades for the CT4 and CT5 sedans. These include new styling elements, more on-board technologies, as well as an anticipated update of the popular Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.
The premium U.S. carmaker still has faith in the ailing sedan segment while many others have deserted it for the more lucrative crossover, SUV, and truck segments. That was plain obvious last year when the General Motors subsidiary decided to unveil the all-new CT4 and CT5 compact executive and mid-size luxury cars in place of the retired ATS and CTS models.
While many would have expected Cadillac to fold its sedan hand and focus on the high-riding model lineup just like some of its main rivals (aka Ford’s Lincoln), the 118-year old luxury brand did not yield and is now doubling down on its decision with important enhancements for both the CT4 and CT5.
Because we are only in their second model year, the brand is not making significant design changes, and instead is adding a new special edition package on the Premium Luxury grade, called Diamond Sky. It arrives with a few bespoke changes, such as a new Diamond Sky Metallic exterior shade, Brembo V Performance front brakes, new alloy options, Sky Cool Gray/Jet Black leather seats, as well as a Centaurus aluminum / Galaxy wood finish inside the CT4 and CT5, respectively.
Speaking of the cockpit, the driver gets a new high-definition 12-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as the expected upgrade to Enhanced Super Cruise that now features an integrated Lane Change on Demand functionality. The new semi-autonomous tech, which puts Cadillac on par with Tesla, is only available for the CT4 and CT5 Premium Luxury and V-Series models starting early next year.
There are also new, standard infotainment and safety perks – such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, as well as a raft of driver assistance systems (Buckle to Drive, Teen Driver, Safety Alert Seat, etc.).
Some changes are in store for the high-end 2021 CT4-V and CT5-V models as well, while some of their equipment can trickle down to the CT5 Sport trim from now on, and the company has also decided to introduce a couple of new colors: Infrared Tintcoat (entire family) and Rift Metallic (exclusive to V-Series), arriving in place of the retired Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic options.
Both models are scheduled to reach dealer lots this fall, but Cadillac has decided to postpone revealing the pricing information.
