2021 Cadillac CT6 “Super Cruise Edition” Revealed in China

Under former president Johan de Nysschen, the Cadillac luxury brand rolled out a successor for the Fleetwood in the guise of the CT6. The problem with the full-size sedan, however, was that General Motors just didn’t do enough.
When it entered production in 2016, customers were treated to three engine options that weren’t on par with the German competition from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. A four-cylinder turbo and a free-breathing V6 from the Camaro and a twin-turbo V6 with 404 horsepower just wouldn’t cut it.
The Blackwing V8 was introduced later on, but for some reason or another, Cadillac made a mess of that option by limiting it to a special edition and the highest trim level available.
Alas, the higher-ups at GM listened to the bean counters and phased out the CT6 from the U.S. lineup at the beginning of 2020. China, which is the largest market for Cadillac in terms of sales, still has it and produces it locally.
For the 2021 model year, the SAIC-GM joint venture rolled out two variants of the full-size sedan with Super Cruise technology. Described as “editions” instead of trim levels, these babies are already available to order at 469,700 and 489,700 yuan, respectively, translating to $66,935 and $69,785.
Cadillac has mapped “nearly 300,000 kilometers” or 186,411 miles in China for the Super Cruise system, LiDAR map data that can be updated over the air “to meet the fast expansion of expressways and other road infrastructure.” Blueline lane control, advanced cruised control, and enhanced GPS are on the menu as well, making the Chinese version very similar to the U.S. Super Cruise.
Driver Attention System is another highlight worth mentioning, tracking the head position and the facial features of the driver when the semi-autonomous driving system is engaged. If the driver shifts his or her attention for too long from the act of driving, DAS slowly reduces the speed until a complete stop.
Over in the Middle Kingdom, only one engine is offered in the CT6 in the guise of the 28T. That’s Cadillac jargon for a four-cylinder turbo that can shut off two cylinders under light loads to save fuel. At the time of writing, the plug-in hybrid option isn’t listed on the automaker’s Chinese website.
The Blackwing V8 was introduced later on, but for some reason or another, Cadillac made a mess of that option by limiting it to a special edition and the highest trim level available.
Alas, the higher-ups at GM listened to the bean counters and phased out the CT6 from the U.S. lineup at the beginning of 2020. China, which is the largest market for Cadillac in terms of sales, still has it and produces it locally.
For the 2021 model year, the SAIC-GM joint venture rolled out two variants of the full-size sedan with Super Cruise technology. Described as “editions” instead of trim levels, these babies are already available to order at 469,700 and 489,700 yuan, respectively, translating to $66,935 and $69,785.
Cadillac has mapped “nearly 300,000 kilometers” or 186,411 miles in China for the Super Cruise system, LiDAR map data that can be updated over the air “to meet the fast expansion of expressways and other road infrastructure.” Blueline lane control, advanced cruised control, and enhanced GPS are on the menu as well, making the Chinese version very similar to the U.S. Super Cruise.
Driver Attention System is another highlight worth mentioning, tracking the head position and the facial features of the driver when the semi-autonomous driving system is engaged. If the driver shifts his or her attention for too long from the act of driving, DAS slowly reduces the speed until a complete stop.
Over in the Middle Kingdom, only one engine is offered in the CT6 in the guise of the 28T. That’s Cadillac jargon for a four-cylinder turbo that can shut off two cylinders under light loads to save fuel. At the time of writing, the plug-in hybrid option isn’t listed on the automaker’s Chinese website.