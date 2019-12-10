autoevolution

General Motors Stopping U.S. Production of Cadillac CT6 in January 2020

10 Dec 2019, 16:19 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
Remember when Cadillac introduced the CT6? The full-size luxury sedan aimed to take on the German triad made up by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, but failed miserably for the most obvious of reasons.
11 photos
2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V2019 Cadillac CT6-V
First things first, initial models didn’t get a more exciting engine than the 3.0-liter V6 with twin-turbo technology known as the LGW. The Blackwing V8 then followed suit, but 550 horsepower still is nowhere near enough to pose a threat to the S63 4Matic+ and the M760Li xDrive.

There are also clear differences in terms of materials and on-road dynamics and comfort, and Cadillac can’t match the A8 either in terms of semi-autonomous driving technology. With all due respect to the crown jewel of General Motors, the CT6 was compromised from the get-go.

Adding insult to injury, sales were never good enough to justify the money spent to develop the full-sized sedan and the Omega vehicle architecture on which it’s based. Alas, the once-promising CT6 will stop production at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant in January.

Cadillac Society reports that a letter was sent out to employees, notifying them that 800 hourly workers will also be laid off. Production will continue at the Jinqiao plant in Shanghai, yet the Chinese model has slim chances of being imported into the United States for obvious reasons.

Even more worrying is the future of the Blackwing V8. General Motors doesn’t intend to share Cadillac’s engine with other brands within the group, and the CT5-V mid-sized sports sedan can’t do better than a twin-turbo V6. Regarding the higher-performing variant of the CT5-V, that won’t get the Blackwing either because cost-cutting has hampered Cadillac down.

“What about the XTS then?” The front-driven sedan doesn’t support the Blackwing V8, and production at the Oshawa plant in Ontario came to a grinding halt two months ago. As such, Cadillac sedans will number two options from February 2020, namely the CT4 and CT5.
Cadillac CT6 cadillac ct6-v production Cadillac sedan Blackwing V8 US
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Abandoned in the Desert: The Vehicle Jilting Phenomenon in Dubai Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Here Are Some Winter-Defying Sports CarsHere Are Some Winter-Defying Sports Cars
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American DrillingBig Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC XT5CADILLAC XT5 CrossoverCADILLAC CT5-VCADILLAC CT5-V Medium PremiumCADILLAC CT4-VCADILLAC CT4-V Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumCADILLAC XT6CADILLAC XT6 Large SUVAll CADILLAC models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day