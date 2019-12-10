Budweiser Is Conducting Tests on ISS to Become the First Beer on Mars

General Motors Stopping U.S. Production of Cadillac CT6 in January 2020

Remember when Cadillac introduced the CT6? The full-size luxury sedan aimed to take on the German triad made up by Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, but failed miserably for the most obvious of reasons. 11 photos



There are also clear differences in terms of materials and on-road dynamics and comfort, and Cadillac can’t match the A8 either in terms of semi-autonomous driving technology. With all due respect to the crown jewel of General Motors, the CT6 was compromised from the get-go.



Adding insult to injury, sales were never good enough to justify the money spent to develop the full-sized sedan and the Omega vehicle architecture on which it’s based. Alas, the once-promising CT6 will stop production at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant in January.







Even more worrying is the future of the Blackwing V8. General Motors doesn’t intend to share Cadillac’s engine with other brands within the group, and the CT5-V mid-sized sports sedan can’t do better than a twin-turbo V6. Regarding the



Cadillac Society reports that a letter was sent out to employees, notifying them that 800 hourly workers will also be laid off. Production will continue at the Jinqiao plant in Shanghai, yet the Chinese model has slim chances of being imported into the United States for obvious reasons.

Even more worrying is the future of the Blackwing V8. General Motors doesn't intend to share Cadillac's engine with other brands within the group, and the CT5-V mid-sized sports sedan can't do better than a twin-turbo V6. Regarding the higher-performing variant of the CT5-V, that won't get the Blackwing either because cost-cutting has hampered Cadillac down.

"What about the XTS then?" The front-driven sedan doesn't support the Blackwing V8, and production at the Oshawa plant in Ontario came to a grinding halt two months ago. As such, Cadillac sedans will number two options from February 2020, namely the CT4 and CT5.