The 2021 Cadillac XT6 Arrives With New Luxury Trim on the 'Cheap'

A few years back, Cadillac was playing a losing game in the luxury crossover SUV segment – but today paints a completely different story: XT4, XT5, XT6 and the two Escalades. That’s a truly comprehensive lineup – and one that needs constant love and attention. Even if it’s just for a moment – we believe that is all it took for the strategists at the helm to approve the upcoming 2021 Cadillac XT6 Luxury. 9 photos SUV roster due to popular demand – and last year fans of the 7-seat arrangement got the possibility to switch over from the



Since we’re dealing with a model that’s just getting its one-year baby teeth, the Spring Hill, Tennessee-produced SUV is not undergoing massive changes for the upcoming 2021 model year.



Cadillac is keen on expanding the choices available to clients, and the crossover’s second year of sales will include a completely new trim appropriately called Luxury. It joins the range alongside the previously offered Premium Luxury and Sport trims.



It slots below both – the 2021 Cadillac XT6 Luxury will arrive with a starting price of $48,990.There's still a host of luxury amenities (pun intended) for the money. Standard fixtures include newly introduced bright exterior trim and aluminum interior décor, as opposed to the Premium Luxury’s exotic wood cockpit fixture.



The XT6 Sport has a different take both outside and inside (black accents and carbon fiber trim). The latter is still the only XT6 with a combination of Sport Control AWD , Continuous Damping Control and a modified setup for the steering.



Additionally, all 2021 XT6 models will feature new elements – there's a host of new exterior colors (Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Wilder and Infrared Tintcoat), wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto as well as a completely new 20-inch wheel design for the Sport trim (there are also 21-inch options).



As for the powertrain, the XT6 Luxury gets a standard 2.0L turbocharged engine with 237 HP mated to the company’s nine-speed automatic transmission and the AWD is available as an option.



