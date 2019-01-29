autoevolution

GM to Spend $22 Million to Build 6.2-Liter V8 Engines in Spring Hill, Tennessee

Back in November last year, General Motors announced multiple plant closures and cost cuts meant to once again make it a more competitive company.
The cuts were massive, with layoff targeting 15 percent of salaried and contract staff and 25 percent of executive positions. At the same time, GM said factories in Ontario, Canada, Detroit and Warren, Ohio will not be producing anything in 2019.

It’s hard to say so soon after that decision whether the plan worked or not, but what is certain is that the carmaker is already committing to spending the money saved thus far for the development of new technologies.

Last week, GM revealed the Spring Hill, Tennessee manufacturing facility will be the recipient of a $22 million investment aimed at prepping the plant for the assembly of the 6.2-liter V8 engine it uses in some of its cars.

The new version of the V8 engine to be assembled here uses the company’s Dynamic Fuel Management, a cylinder deactivation technology that allows the engine to run in 17 different ways to optimize fuel efficiency.

“This investment will enable our Spring Hill team to continue building our award-winning engines enhanced with technology that will improve fuel efficiency and performance for our customers,” said in a statement GM CEO Mary Barra

“This investment reflects our commitment to vehicles and technologies our customers desire today and in the future.”

The Spring Hill complex is responsible for the assembly of several of GM’s cars, including from the Cadillac and GMC brands, but is also in charge of the production of powertrains.

One of the most recent models to be added to the production queue there is the new Cadillac XT6, a model shown for the first time this year at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS). Production of this model is scheduled to begin later this year.
