2023 Cadillac Lyriq Electric SUV Price Previewed: Will Cost Less Than $60,000

Cadillac is the first brand within General Motors to preview an electric vehicle on the BEV3 architecture - the Lyriq crossover with either rear - or all-wheel drive. Now we also know how much it will cost in no-frills specification thanks to Steve Carlisle 26 photos



The mid-size crossover from Tesla offers 316 miles on a single charge for $49,990 or segment-leading performance for $59,990 at the time of writing. Cadillac, on the other hand, is promising in excess of 300 miles between charges from the Ultium battery pack.



100 kWh or so is the capacity to expect from the Lyriq, matching that of the full-size Model X. As for charging rates, 150 kW or more and Level 2 at 19 kW are impressive figures in their own right. As long as you can find an e-station like these, of course!



Having mentioned two Teslas already, Cadillac also wants to have the upper hand in terms of touchscreen diagonals. A 33-inch display spans the viewing area for the driver, infotainment controls, as well as camera views. The Lyriq further boasts “the highest pixel density available in the automotive industry today” even though it’s not available to purchase. As stated earlier, production starts in 2022 for the 2023 model year.



In the not-so-distant future, Cadillac intends to roll out a mind-boggling five EVs including the Lyriq. The Celestiq flagship sedan is one of them, along with a three-row crossover, a compact-sized model akin to the XT4, as well as



