2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Has Manual Transmission Option, Corvette GT2 Seats

The rumors were true, ladies and gents! Due to a lack of funding, Cadillac plans on reviving the CTS-V with the CT5-V Blackwing in two ways. Firstly, the LT4 supercharged V8 from the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1 will return. Secondly, the six-speed manual will come back as well.
The CT5-V Blackwing with the three-pedal setup is likely to sell in fewer numbers than the 10-speed automatic model, but on the other hand, Cadillac needs an enthusiast option like the six-speeder. The CT4-V Blackwing will match the six- and 10-speed transmissions with the 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 (the LF4) of the ATS-V, which goes to show that Cadillac isn’t up to snuff.
Re-packaging old powerplants in new shells underpinned by the Alpha 2 vehicle architecture is disappointing in a way, but on the other hand, what did you expect from an SUV-driven market like the United States? The XT series and Escalade will outsell both sedans, and as it happens, sport utility vehicles are far more profitable than the three-box body style of yesterday.
The picture with the interior of the CT5-V Blackwing comes courtesy of The Drive, and as you can tell, the shifter’s shape is pretty much identical to that in the Camaro. When pressed about the subject, Cadillac couldn’t confirm any detail about the “ultra-performance versions” other than a 2020 debut. Some sort of information will be released in the coming weeks, but all told, both the CT4-V and CT5-V in Blackwing flavor will premiere for the 2021 model year.
Differentiating itself from the CT5-V, the CT5-V Blackwing sports a more aggressive steering wheel with metal and carbon trim as well as a V button on the left side. As expected of a go-faster sedan, the steering wheel features a 12 o’clock line that helps drivers keep track of their steering on the track.
Another picture of the interior showcases the body-hugging front seats with a two-tone combo and patterned leather upholstery. These seats are extremely similar in design to the GT2 seats of the mid-engine Corvette Stingray.
