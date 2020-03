2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Has Manual Transmission Option, Corvette GT2 Seats

SUV

The CT5-V Blackwing with the three-pedal setup is likely to sell in fewer numbers than the 10-speed automatic model, but on the other hand, Cadillac needs an enthusiast option like the six-speeder. The CT4-V Blackwing will match the six- and 10-speed transmissions with the 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 (the LF4) of the ATS-V, which goes to show that Cadillac isn’t up to snuff.Re-packaging old powerplants in new shells underpinned by the Alpha 2 vehicle architecture is disappointing in a way, but on the other hand, what did you expect from an-driven market like the United States? The XT series and Escalade will outsell both sedans, and as it happens, sport utility vehicles are far more profitable than the three-box body style of yesterday.The picture with the interior of the CT5-V Blackwing comes courtesy of The Drive , and as you can tell, the shifter’s shape is pretty much identical to that in the Camaro. When pressed about the subject, Cadillac couldn’t confirm any detail about the “ultra-performance versions” other than a 2020 debut. Some sort of information will be released in the coming weeks, but all told, both the CT4-V and CT5-V in Blackwing flavor will premiere for the 2021 model year.Differentiating itself from the CT5-V, the CT5-V Blackwing sports a more aggressive steering wheel with metal and carbon trim as well as a V button on the left side. As expected of a go-faster sedan, the steering wheel features a 12 o’clock line that helps drivers keep track of their steering on the track.Another picture of the interior showcases the body-hugging front seats with a two-tone combo and patterned leather upholstery. These seats are extremely similar in design to the GT2 seats of the mid-engine Corvette Stingray