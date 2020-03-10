C8 Corvette Oil Change Looks Pretty Straightforward

This Egg-Shaped, Self-Sufficient Tiny Home Will Take You Completely Off the Grid

The Chevy Dude demonstrates how easy the oil change is with a friend’s 632-mile Corvette, and speaking of which, the drain plug and oil filter are easily accessible even if you’re wearing gloves. The plug can be removed with a 15-mm socket while the oil filter is a rather common model – designated PF64.Manufactured by ACDelco, the PF64 can be had for less than three dollars despite its OEM status for General Motors cars, utilities, and trucks. The filter in question comes with a 24-month/unlimited-mile limited warranty.With the Z51 Performance Package, the dry-sump lubrication system of the C8 Corvette Stingray takes 7.5 quarts of motor oil. The filler and dipstick are on the same side of the engine bay, and if you were wondering, Chevrolet recommends 0W-40 synthetic oil as well as careful driving while new.Clever software limits the engine’s torque during the first 500 miles, and Chevrolet further recommends to be easy with the loud pedal for 1,500 miles or thereabouts. The owner of this ‘Vette, however, doesn’t appear to understand what break-in means given the failed burnout attempt.The maintenance schedule for the C8 recommends the first service at 7,500 miles as a post-break-in operation. After that, regular maintenance should be performed at 15,000 miles, 22,500, 30,000, and 37,500 miles. A top-to-bottom service needs to be done at 45,000 miles, preferably at a dealer.If you’re planning on ordering a C8, tough luck because the 2020 model year is sold out in the United States. For 2021, the Corvette Stingray is understood to cost a little more than $59,995 including destination charge while the Z51 Performance Package will stay put as a $5,000 optional extra.