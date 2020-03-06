Lifted 2021 Cadillac Escalade "Circus Elephant" Makes No Apology

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade only made its debut earlier this month, but the Internet has big plans for it. So, before the SUV even makes it to the street, a digital artist wants us to check out a lifted incarnation of the GM machine.
The Escalade we have here could've simply received a stilts kit, but the Caddy packs much more. For one thing, both its axles now feature leaf springs, which means this vehicle won't be bothered by any sort of terrain.
Then we have the wheel and tire package, which is the kind that can easily allow the driver to laugh in the face of a muddy scenery. In fact, it looks like this has already happened (zoom in on the splashes and you'll understand).
Sure, there are no beadlock wheels to hold the rubber in place in extreme scenarios, but those massive tires, with the aggressive thread, can certainly take one anywhere, especially with the chains on.
The lavish side of the new Cadillac Escalade doesn't appear to have been left behind, since the factory-chromed bits have received matching fenders on the front mirrors, which might as well be borrowed from an 18-wheeler.
Now, you might be wondering who is responsible for this work - the name of the artist who came up with this visual adventure is Timothy Adry Emmanuel. And, as those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) know, the pixel wielder has a fetish for reshaping American metal, whether we're talking about fresh arrivals like this one or retro icons such as this Dodge Charger.
Of course, a creature like this 2021 Escalade will always split opinions, but the artist has something to say about his contraption, describing this as an SUV like they're supposed to be.
