Widebody 2021 Cadillac Escalade Is Long and Wide

Where do you buy a 3D model for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, the SUV which isn't even on sale yet? We don't know if Rostislav Prokop made one from scratch, but he seems to be the first artist to have a widebody Cadi' on Instagram.

We don't know if you've noticed this, but the 2021 Escalade doesn't embrace modern design. They could have given it LED wraparound taillights and lasers at the front. But instead, it's a design that doesn't look out of place next to limos from the 80s and 90s, especially if you order one in brown.

What's going to be the most common style of tuning for the 2021 Escalade? Probably air suspension, like on that Lincoln Navigator, maybe a few donks and even "elbow" wheels. If we can get this project to the people who make those mods, maybe a widebody kit will also turn up.

It's kind of a pointless mode, adding width to something that doesn't corner aggressively, won't need wider tires and definitely won't go racing. A widebody Escalade would probably make shopping more difficult since it might not fit well in the parking spots. However, I bet Rodeo Drive spotters would love to film one.

Rostislav's vision for this car involves some slightly unusual fenders. The ones at the front of the SUV open forward, which leaves a big area for the exposed tires. This is a lot like a front bicycle fender, so it probably does a good job of keeping rain and dirt off the doors.

Meanwhile, the back fenders are all smooth, like those of a real performance sedan. We don't know what size of wheels those are, but they look at least 25x15, which when combined with a dark chrome look results in an attention-grabbing design element.

Maybe we can have something like this as a drag racing 2021 Escalade. The 1,200 horsepower LSXcalade doesn't need fender flairs and does 10-second passes. So let's hope somebody wants to dip into the 9s.