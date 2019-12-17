Hardcore 2021 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Plus Have AMG-Like Exhausts, V8 Power

When Cadillac revealed the V-Series versions of the new CT4 and CT5 most people were underwhelmed, to say the least, since none of them featured the same firepower as their predecessors, not by a long shot.
Well, it looks like Cadillac played with everyone's minds and the real ATS-V and CTS-V replacements are on the way for a 2020 reveal, with a pre-production prototype of each yet-unnamed model casually testing on U.S. roads.
Our collaborating spy photographers caught each model with a lot less camouflage than last time, allowing us to see some of their design motifs in detail.
Overall, they both look like slightly modified versions of the regular CT4-V and CT5-V but squint your eyes and you will notice the revamped front splitters, wheel-hugging brake discs in the front and an exhaust system on the larger model that seems borrowed from a Mercedes-AMG model.
The boys and girls in Affalterbach are known for their rumbling V8s, and it seems that the CT5-V Plus (or whatever is going to be called) will sport a version of the Blackwing V8 found in the Cadillac CT6-V.
The twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter is a hot-vee design, with the turbochargers inside the V of the cylinder bank for better throttle response and delivers no less than 550 horsepower and at least 870 Nm (640 lb-ft) in the CT6-V.
We can probably expect similar numbers in the hardcore version of the CT-5 V, sent to all four wheels through an AWD system with a rear limited-slip-differential (LSD). Thanks to a lower weight, we can expect some hefty performance figures.
The hottest CT4-V, on the other hand, is a bit of a mystery so far, especially since our spies tell us that the pre-production prototype sounded very similar to the outgoing ATS-V, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6.
We don't believe that the engine will make a comeback so Cadillac might be working on a more potent version of the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo that powers the larger CT5-V, but that is all speculative at this point.
The only thing we know for sure is that the ATS-V replacement will feature a six-cylinder based on one of GM's new family of twin-turbos.
