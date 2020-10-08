1,000 HP Cadillac CTS-V Makes Short Work of Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Somewhere down the line we’ve grown accustomed to seeing the number 1,000 attached to cars. It does not stand for price or anything like that, but for each and every horsepower that can be squeezed from the engine of a vehicle you can regularly drive down the neighborhood streets.
Usually having over 1,000 horsepower places a machine in supercar or even hypercar territory. We’re used to seeing that slapped to Bugattis, McLarens, or Koenigseggs, but nowadays, with a few tweaks, you can have them all at your discretion in Ford F-150s and Jeeps.
That’s a reality made possible by tuning garages, and few seem as determined to giving everything with two wheels 1,000 hp than Texas-based Hennessey Performance. Recently they’ve worked their magic on the Corvette C8 (of course), Jeeps, and pickups from Ford, but some other nameplates are in the pipeline as well.
The Cadillac CTS-V is one of them, and so is the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. The former already got bumped to 1,000 hp, and the latter is next in line, so what better reason to go into an uneven match than to put one against the other on the track?
In a video released on Wednesday, Hennessey shows how the four-door sedan with a heart on steroids makes short work of the beefed-up (so far, with factory-supplied track packages) muscle car during a very short, rolling-start race.
The duel is far from being scientific or accurate, but it is especially fun to watch - and hear, because both cars scream their lungs out.
As for what makes the modified CTS-V tick, we have the usual Hennessey recipe: a high-flow supercharger slapped to the engine, fuel and exhaust systems upgrades, and so on (full list here).
What all of that gets you is a car that cranks out 1,000 hp at 6,400 rpm, and 966 lb-ft torque at 4,400 rpm. That translates into 2.7 seconds acceleration time to 60 mph, and 10.1 seconds for the quarter-mile.
