Cadillac CT4-V Drag Races CT5-V, the Gap Is Large

The Cadillac CTS-V was arguably one of the coolest American sedans of the modern era. But the same can hardly be said about the encore performance, coming in the form of the CT4-V and the CT5-V.
These are based on brand new sedans. And while they wear the letter V, you won't find a fire-breathing V8 engine under the hood. Without that, it's just not a special experience.
Despite these being some of the most American sedans of all time, the first drag race between the CT4-V and CT5-V comes from the Middle East. More specifically, the YouTube channel ArabGT had access to the pair of 2021 models and a long stretch of racetrack.
Since these aren't powered by some famous LS, some introductory specs are in order. Starting with the Cadillac CT4-V, this is powered by a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 325 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. The Hydra-Matic 10-speed takes care of automatic gear shifting.
Meanwhile, the bigger CT5-V uses a 3.0-liter, which is a V6 with twin turbochargers and 360 horsepower, also matched to a 10-speed. With 0 to 60 times of just under 5 seconds, these are not exactly drag racing heroes. But we're here to find out which is fastest, not shame Cadillac.
On paper, the two appear pretty close - 35 hp difference and 0.2 of a second to 60mph in favor of the CT5-V. But the actual drag race proves V6 engines are generally better than four-cylinder ones, as the gap between the sedans continues to grow until the finish line. It seems even worse in the case of the rolling race.
So twin-turbo V6s are good, but V8s are even better. And while GM wants to play around with smaller displacements or twin-turbos, America deserves a Cadillac that can take on the Hellcat. That's the kind of drag race we want, and to hell with fuel economy or refinement for once.
Despite these being some of the most American sedans of all time, the first drag race between the CT4-V and CT5-V comes from the Middle East. More specifically, the YouTube channel ArabGT had access to the pair of 2021 models and a long stretch of racetrack.
Since these aren't powered by some famous LS, some introductory specs are in order. Starting with the Cadillac CT4-V, this is powered by a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 325 horsepower and 380 Nm of torque. The Hydra-Matic 10-speed takes care of automatic gear shifting.
Meanwhile, the bigger CT5-V uses a 3.0-liter, which is a V6 with twin turbochargers and 360 horsepower, also matched to a 10-speed. With 0 to 60 times of just under 5 seconds, these are not exactly drag racing heroes. But we're here to find out which is fastest, not shame Cadillac.
On paper, the two appear pretty close - 35 hp difference and 0.2 of a second to 60mph in favor of the CT5-V. But the actual drag race proves V6 engines are generally better than four-cylinder ones, as the gap between the sedans continues to grow until the finish line. It seems even worse in the case of the rolling race.
So twin-turbo V6s are good, but V8s are even better. And while GM wants to play around with smaller displacements or twin-turbos, America deserves a Cadillac that can take on the Hellcat. That's the kind of drag race we want, and to hell with fuel economy or refinement for once.