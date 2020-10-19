2021 Cadillac Escalade Shows Off-Road Chops Up Tombstone Hill

Luxury SUVs that cost more than $100,000 and off-roading don’t mix, or do they? The Range Rover comes to mind, and even though you will rarely see one off the beaten path, the British model is definitely capable off-road without any mods whatsoever.
But what about the Cadillac Escalade, a full-size SUV with the body-on-frame chassis from a half-ton pickup truck and no trail-rated pedigree? The Fast Lane were also curious to find out, and this gets us to the following video with Tommy Mica in the driver’s seat. Oh, and spoiler alert: the gentle giant rides on 22” all-season tires.
Instead of a low-range feature, this particular Escalade comes with Terrain Mode for low-speed driving and Off-Road for moderate speeds. On a steep hill with a hole right in the center of it, the luxurious utility vehicle loses a bit of traction but the electronic differential kicked in to sort things out for the less-than-ideal Bridgestones.
On the “Truth” portion of Tombstone Hill, the Escalade does a fine job despite weighing 6,000 pounds or thereabouts. The “Dare” portion is a bit more difficult because the trail is rockier, and even in these circumstances, “it just feels very solid.” However, “another probably 4 inches of ground clearance” would come in handy.
Tommy also makes a point about articulation, which is insufficient for these driving scenarios due to the air suspension and independent rear end. The $102,000 truck-based SUV finished the day without skipping a beat, but the TFL presenter does mention that “it’s starting to smell a little bit like tire and torque converter in here.”
Looking at the bigger picture, the answer is yes, the Escalade can definitely hold its own even though it feels more at home in the urban jungle or on the highway. If you want more capability without compromising on luxury, the Range Rover or the Land Rover Defender should be on your shortlist.
