Koenigsegg Gemera Drag Racer Rendered With Massive Slicks, Carbon Fins

Now that Koenigsegg has opened up the dihedral door to ordering a machine in more than one configuration (think: Jesko/Jesko Absolut), the Internet is ready to take that to the next level, digitally expanding the offer to the Gemera with the help of a rendering.
To be more precise, on top of the actual Gemera, which will come to the streets in 2022, we've already seen a rendering portraying the Absolut version dedicated to reaching even higher speeds. And the time has now come to zoom in on a pixel portrait showcasing a Gemera drag racer.
You can have the Swedish hypercar with carbon fiber wheels, but the custom rear units seens here are ready to support the monstrous Hoosier slicks - an actual build of the sort would pack a beadlock mechanism for the wheels, with this keeping the tires in place during extreme launches, especially given the monstrous electric torque the rear axle has to deal with.
Instead of swapping the front wheels for skinnies that reduce rolling resistance, this digital work places aero discs on top of the factory units, thus cutting drag.
And that's because the front axle has to handle more than just the steering, as this receives 600 hp from a 2.0-liter three-cylinder twin-turbo camless engine - since the overall output of the hybrid system sits at 1,700 ponies, no modding is required in this area.
And while we've only seen the Gemera's carbon fiber body covered in paint, this virtual example allows us to gaze at the wonder material.
Those massive fins? They're borrowed from the Jesko Absolut. And, if you're experiencing deja vu, it's probably because this drag strip star comes from the same artist that brought us the said Gemera Absolut rendering, a pixel master named Yasid Oozeear.
Now, why would anybody want to do this to a machine that costs $1.7 million? For one, the Gemera is the world's first four-seater hypercar, so why not take the whole family along for the quarter-mile ride?
You can have the Swedish hypercar with carbon fiber wheels, but the custom rear units seens here are ready to support the monstrous Hoosier slicks - an actual build of the sort would pack a beadlock mechanism for the wheels, with this keeping the tires in place during extreme launches, especially given the monstrous electric torque the rear axle has to deal with.
Instead of swapping the front wheels for skinnies that reduce rolling resistance, this digital work places aero discs on top of the factory units, thus cutting drag.
And that's because the front axle has to handle more than just the steering, as this receives 600 hp from a 2.0-liter three-cylinder twin-turbo camless engine - since the overall output of the hybrid system sits at 1,700 ponies, no modding is required in this area.
And while we've only seen the Gemera's carbon fiber body covered in paint, this virtual example allows us to gaze at the wonder material.
Those massive fins? They're borrowed from the Jesko Absolut. And, if you're experiencing deja vu, it's probably because this drag strip star comes from the same artist that brought us the said Gemera Absolut rendering, a pixel master named Yasid Oozeear.
Now, why would anybody want to do this to a machine that costs $1.7 million? For one, the Gemera is the world's first four-seater hypercar, so why not take the whole family along for the quarter-mile ride?