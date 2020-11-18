Bugatti Chiron Fuel Economy Takes a Nosedive to 8 MPG City for the Pur Sport

At 9 miles to the gallon in the city, the Chiron is the very definition of a gas-guzzling car. Be that as it may, the quad-turbocharged W16 engine in the Pur Sport takes the crown for worst fuel economy with 8 miles per gallon (29.4 liters per 100 kilometers).
The EPA-rated figure is a perfect match for the Lamborghini Aventador Coupe, and both of them drink up 10 gallons per 100 miles. What does that mean in terms of driving range with a full tank of gas? As it happens, the French automaker has the upper hand thanks to 26.4 gallons compared to 22.5 for the Italian bull.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, it costs $6.93 to drive the Pur Sport 25 miles. Based on a combination of 45-percent highway driving and 55-percent city driving, the annual fuel cost is estimated at $4,150 or thereabouts. Then again, what did you expect from a heavy hypercar fitted with a huge rear wing?
As opposed to the Chiron Sport and Super Sport 300+ models, the Pur Sport has been developed specifically to handle well. “Unadulterated and uncompromising” is how Stephan Winkelmann, the head honcho of Bugatti, describes the ultra-limited edition that costs a whopping $3.4 million before taxes and optional extras.
60 units will be produced for the entire world, all of them with super-sticky tires and 1,479 horsepower from 8.0 liters of displacement. Bugatti has also increased the maximum engine speed by 200 revs over the Chiron, allowing the W16 to redline at 6,900 rpm. The closer overall gear ratio of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission creates better elasticity, meaning that the Pur Sport accelerates from 60 to 120 kph (37 to 75 mph) almost two seconds faster than the Chiron.
Another way the handling-focused hypercar differs from its peers is the Sport+ drive mode. As opposed to Sport, this model-specific setting is designed for late intervention from the traction control system when you're tackling corners like a man on a mission. According to Bugatti, Sport+ allows drivers “to change their driving style even more than before from razor-sharp ideal lines to drifts.”
