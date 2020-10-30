Bugatti Bolide Camry Is Not Your Average Toyota

View this post on Instagram

What if we would strip a BUGATTI Chiron of all its creature comforts until only the W16 drivetrain is left, position the driver quite a bit lower and then shrink wrap an ultra light weight and aerodynamic exterior around it. That idea became project BOLIDE. #BUGATTI #BUGATTIBolide #BOLIDE #WORLDPREMIERE #w16 #16cylinder #cargram #cars #instacars #instacar #frankheyl #hypercar #dreamcar #cardesign #carsofinsta #carfection #petrolhead #designsketch #sketch #design #transportationdesign

