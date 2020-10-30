Bugatti Bolide Camry Is Not Your Average Toyota

We've all seen what the Bugatti Chiron can do, but, as far as the driving dynamics and even the battle against machines such as Koenigseggs, the French haven't gone near the full potential of the platform. Well, the stripped-out, pumped-up Bugatti Bolide racecar that landed earlier this week comes to do just that. So, why has the monster "become" a Toyota for this rendering?
To be more precise, the pixel painting we have here sees the Bolide, which takes the quad-turbo 8.0L W16 motor all the way to 1,825 hp (on 110-octane race gas) and sees the dry weight dropping to 1,240 kilograms (2,734 pounds), borrowing the nose of the Toyota Camry. And perhaps the most notable aspect is that the mix seems to be quite stable.
Then again, this image, which was brought to our attention by Steve Lalgith (via the Nose Swap Nation Facebook group) is one of extremes.
For starters, Toyota's styling language is one of the driving forces behind a trend that has seen the front end design of most normal cars becoming increasingly aggressive over the past decade. So that's why the mix appears to work, at least to our eyes.
However, while the track effort that is the Bugatti Bolide may or may not enter the Le Mans Hypercar series set to kick off with the 2022 season, Toyota has already announced a machine for the upcoming top-tier endurance racing format.
We're talking about the final version of the Toyota GR Super Sport Concept that made its debut at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon (here's the latest form of the speeding tool) - note that this World Endurance Championship class, which is set to replace the LMP1 tier, will bring the return of homologation specials, with participating carmakers set to introduce road-going versions of the motorsport monsters.
Of course, until we get to see if Bugatti will battle Toyota in the LMH series, we have to find out if the first intends to produce the Bolide, as this detail has yet to be confirmed.
PS: You'll find an animation portraying the transition from the Chiron to the Bolide in the Instagram post below, which comes from the account of Bugatti's Deputy Design Director, Frank Heyl.
What if we would strip a BUGATTI Chiron of all its creature comforts until only the W16 drivetrain is left, position the driver quite a bit lower and then shrink wrap an ultra light weight and aerodynamic exterior around it. That idea became project BOLIDE. #BUGATTI #BUGATTIBolide #BOLIDE #WORLDPREMIERE #w16 #16cylinder #cargram #cars #instacars #instacar #frankheyl #hypercar #dreamcar #cardesign #carsofinsta #carfection #petrolhead #designsketch #sketch #design #transportationdesign