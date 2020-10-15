2020 SSC Tuatara Allegedly Snatches the Title of World's Fastest Production Car

Just like with the lap times of various cars posted on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife, there’s a little controversy going on about what carmaker holds the series-production car top speed record. Some say it’s the Koenigsegg Agera RS, others give credit to Bugatti’s modified take on the all-mighty Chiron. Well, as of this past weekend, there’s a new player in the field.

11 photos