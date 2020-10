The Angelholm people created two incarnations of the Jesko: a track-savvy one that delivers all the downforce you want (this can nearly match the vehicle's 3,131 lbs curb weight at speeds of over 155 mph) and the Absolut , which trades that for a maximum velocity that's expected to travel past the 300 mph border.Well, it looks like the owner of the Hydra (more on his identity below) chose, at least as far as this pixel preview goes. Thus, digital label LMM Design, who is not at its first adventure of the kind , was tasked with designing front canards, a roof scoop and even a shark fin for his Jesko.As for the nameplate selection, the nine heads of the mythical serpent are a nod to the just as many clutches found inside the machine's seven-speed gearbox."Hydra was chosen due to the 9 heads mimicking the 9-speed 7-clutch gearbox, as well as pulling from the mythological beast, the Lernaean Hydra and the Jormungandr of Norse Mythology. The Jormungandr’s awakening was said to initiate Ragnarok, further building on the menacing color scheme and links to Koenigsegg history," the said label explains in the Instagram post below.The exposed carbon is nothing short of a purple rain (no pun intended), since the color is used for the flake, the various accents, as well as for the custom logo and badges. Note that the public was involved in the selection of the latter, all via the Insta page of the hypercar's buyer.We're talking about Dylan Jacob, a 26-year-old American entrepreneur and product designer best known for his adult beverage-destined insulated containers. As listed on his page, the aficionado's garage currently includes a pair of modded supercars with four-figure outputs, namely a Huracan and a 720S, while his Jesko is apparently set to land in 2022.Keep in mind that Koenigsegg had already found homes for 83 units of the Jesko before its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. And while it only took five days for the remaining units to be covered, certain dealers around the world were offered build slots, so those who weren't able to attend the event could still bring such a velocity monster into their garages. In fact, a brief Google search reveals you can still grab one of these...