autoevolution
NOW THIS:  autoevolution's "Harley-Davidson Month" Read all about it  
Car reviews:
 

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Spotted "In The Wild", Looks Like 300 MPH

27 Mar 2020, 13:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
What would it take to divert a part of the public attention away from a mid-engined monster that should be able to travel north of the 300 mph border? How about a full four-seater hypercar that makes effort to be friendly with the environment? The latter role obviously involves the Gemera that Koenigsegg introduced at the Geneva Motor Show Online earlier this month, while the former comes from the Jesko Absolut.
4 photos
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Spotted "In The Wild"Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Spotted "In The Wild"Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Spotted "In The Wild"
The Absolut is the promised derivative of the "standard" Jesko, which trades extreme downforce for record-breaking velocity. However, while the second went on a world tour last year (here's a New York episode), the effects of the coronavirus pandemic mean the newcomer doesn't get to enjoy such a privilege, at least not for now.

So it doesn't come as a surprise that the monster was taken outside the factory gates in Angelholm, Sweden, yesterday. And you can now check out the resulting spotting efforts via the social media posts at the bottom of the page.

This is the first time when the all-so-streamlined machine (the monster comes with a drag coefficient of 0.278) can be seen "in the wild", so we're talking about a rare opportunity.

Keep in mind that the Swedish automotive producer hasn't mentioned the maximum velocity of the machine so far. To be more precise, the Egg was described as a vehicle that is "destined to achieve higher, more extraordinary speeds than any Koenigsegg or any other fully homologated car before it - how fast? Time will tell."

As such, once the said global issue is left behind, we can expect Koenigsegg to find a scenario that would allow the company to push the Jesko Absolute to the limit and, as mentioned in the intro, you can probably expect the mph number of the vehicle to sit above the "300" barrier.




speed shot Koenigsegg koenigsegg jesko absolut Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar pic of the day
 
 
 
 
 