Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Spotted "In The Wild", Looks Like 300 MPH

So it doesn't come as a surprise that the monster was taken outside the factory gates in Angelholm, Sweden, yesterday. And you can now check out the resulting spotting efforts via the social media posts at the bottom of the page.
This is the first time when the all-so-streamlined machine (the monster comes with a drag coefficient of 0.278) can be seen "in the wild", so we're talking about a rare opportunity.
Keep in mind that the Swedish automotive producer hasn't mentioned the maximum velocity of the machine so far. To be more precise, the Egg was described as a vehicle that is "destined to achieve higher, more extraordinary speeds than any Koenigsegg or any other fully homologated car before it - how fast? Time will tell."
As such, once the said global issue is left behind, we can expect Koenigsegg to find a scenario that would allow the company to push the Jesko Absolute to the limit and, as mentioned in the intro, you can probably expect the mph number of the vehicle to sit above the "300" barrier.
Thankyou @koenigseggautomotive OMLA few minutes ago this happened.
A first frame from yesterday's far from ordinary experience when @koenigseggautomotive let us have a few minutes with the JESKO Absolut.
Got really lucky today! Got the opportunity to shoot the Jesko Absolut for a few minutes and making my total 96 spotted Koenigseggs! Thank you @koenigseggautomotive !
The Mighty Jesko Absolut, the future record holder posing in the sunlight yesterday!