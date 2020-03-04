Koenigsegg Gemera's Amazing Cabin Was Done by Bugatti Designer Etienne Salomé

It's been 24 hours since the Koenigsegg Gemera broke cover at the Geneva Motor Show on our screens and the machine still appears as striking as it did at first sight. All this time has allowed car fanatics such as myself to take a good look at every little piece of the Mega-GT and now we know whom to thank for that bewitching interior, namely Etienne Salomé.
We're looking at the work of a Paris-born, Berlin-based designer whom you might know thanks to his Bugatti efforts. While the penning master's early career included positions at Kia, Mazda and Renault, he is currently Molsheim's Director of Interior Design and Assistant Chief Designer - he's been shaping Bug exteriors and interiors for well over a decade now.
For instance, the artist is responsible for the exterior/interior concept of the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, while having also created the sumptuous cabin of the Bugatti 16C Galibier. We're talking about the 2009 show car that never made it to production and, as I mentioned yesterday, the Gemera somehow picks off where this left off, mixing the attributes of a full four-seater with those of a hypercar.
His more recent Bugatti responsibilities ranged from being the lead exterior designer for the world's most expensive new car, the $18.7 million La Voiture Noire, to designing the cabin of the Atlantic. This is the front-engined 2-seater GT show car that never made it to the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, therefore missing any chance at becoming a production model (think: Dieselgate consequences).
Returning to Koenigsegg, the Swedish company's chief designer, Sasha Selipanov, recently took to Instagram to thank Salomé and two other designers (more on this below) for their Gemera efforts - as you probably know, Selipanov is the man responsible for the exterior of the Bugatti Chiron.
The Russian-born designer, whose Koenigsegg Sketch (social media) Challenge was a hit last year, is also grateful for the opportunity to have started with a "clean sheet of paper" for this creation. In fact, he calls the Angelhom machine the biggest project of his life - you can check out the design sketch of the family-destined Koenigsegg in one of the Instagram posts below.
Now, what about the two other names on the list? The first is Joachim Nordwall, a Koenigsegg designer who penned the Jesko and the Regera, while also playing an important role in the Agera project. As it turns out, he brought his contribution to the early stages of the Gemera adventure.
As for the second, we're talking about Arseny Kostromin. A native of Russia, the designer has worked for Renault and Volkswagen, while he has just concluded his collaboration with Genesis. For instance, the Essentia 2+2 electric concept, a captivating piece, showcases the fruits of his labor. His role within the Gemera initiative is not mentioned by Selipanov, though.
Now, the Gemera can be described in many ways, from a carbon sculpture to a 1,727 PS monster that cares for the planet by accepting the latest synthetic fuels like Vulcanol and pursuing superior efficiency by skipping cams thanks to its Freevavle engine. But, if you're willing to look at the for-four model though the eyes of its designer, you can always check the dedicated tale on the Koenigsegg website.
PS: You'll notice Salomé "riding shotgun", with Selipanov enjoying the back seat of the elongated Egg in the post below.
How was this possible? Designing a killer car in such a short time? With a “bit” of help form my friends of course! @etienne_gallery @senjadesignworks you both are amazing! The Gemera is fortunate to have your talent in its DNA. Thanks also for all the early work on this car by @jnordwalldesign!