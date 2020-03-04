Koenigsegg Gemera's Amazing Cabin Was Done by Bugatti Designer Etienne Salomé

View this post on Instagram

How was this possible? Designing a killer car in such a short time? With a “bit” of help form my friends of course! @etienne_gallery @senjadesignworks you both are amazing! The Gemera is fortunate to have your talent in its DNA. Thanks also for all the early work on this car by @jnordwalldesign!

A post shared by Sasha Selipanov (@sashaselipanov) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:38am PST