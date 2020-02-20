Bugatti Atlantic Concept Looks Classy, Was Supposed to Use VW Group Parts

We recently talked about the Bugatti Veyron Barchetta concept, envisioned by the company's head of design as an ultra-limited edition model. It was never approved for production, and many years after that, the design team was working on a completely different formula - three cars in the lineup, starting with the "entry-level" Atlantic.
Unlike the Barchetta, this concept is almost fully fleshed out, which makes the fact that it never saw production even more of a shame. The black two-door should have been revealed at the 2015 Pebble Beach show but was pulled out at the last minute due to Dieselgate.
The layout is completely different from the two hypercars Bugatti is known for and much closer to the 1936 Type 57 Atlantic. By that, we're mainly referring to the front-engined layout.
Right now, we really feel like Bugatti needs something like the Atlantic, as the Chiron is way more expensive than its predecessor. The Atlantic was designed around a new monocoque carbon-fiber tub, which is clearly visible in places.
To lower costs slightly a little, the production model was destined to use parts from the VW Group whenever this is appropriate. Two old-fashioned sketches indicate a V8 engine was planned, with the possibility of going fully electric.
We find the giant clamshell trunk particularly interesting. The butterfly doors are supposed to use technology similar to that developed for the Volkswagen XL1 fuel-sipper. When all of them are open, the saddle leather interior becomes your main point of focus.
So what's the third car they planned to offer? It's called the Bugatti W16 Coupe Rembrandt. It was supposed to have the W16 engine from the Chiron mounted at the front and cost over $20 million. Some of its features made their way to the La Voiture Noire, which reportedly cost about $19 million. So they came pretty close.
