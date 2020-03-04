Why Eat a Cake When You Can Ride It?

Riding forest roads and doing light off-road routes with a dirt bike is now much easier with the announcement of the Cake Kalk INK. This electric dirt bike is silent but deadly.
The name Kalk comes from Kalksten, the name of the limestone rocks on the island of Gotland, which is where the CAKE motorcycles testing playground is. The INK refers to the black color of the bodywork, fork, and mudguards.
The Cake Kalk INK is based on the previous model, the Kalk OR, having the same drivetrain, battery, and aluminum frame. However, the difference between the models is that the newer model is a little quieter while riding and more budget friendly.
It has a simpler non-linkage rear suspension and a more robust front suspension, with 19-inch front and rear wheels, unlike the OR model, which resembled a dirt bike with 24-inch wheels. This makes the electric bike handle better through the backcountry roads and woods.
The weight of the motorcycle is 55 kg (121 lb) without the 17 kg (37 lb) battery. Making an accurate calculation, this means the bike has 72 kg (158 lb), which is super-lightweight even compared to the internal combustion engined dirt bikes.
The bike has three riding modes, configured through a controller. The first mode is Explore, which limits the bike to 45 kph (28 mph) and makes the battery last 3 to 4 hours, the second mode is Excite, which is an enduro-like riding style, with an autonomy of 1-2 hours, and the Excel mode, which unlocks the full power of the motor (capable of going above 80 kph or 50 mph), for the most fun and dangerous riding. Do no expect that the battery will last more than 1 hour in this mode, though.
The pricing of this machinery starts at €9,500 ($10,566) and goes up to €12,500 ($13,900) if you opt for a second battery. The Cake Kalk INK is priced a bit lower than the Kalk OR model, which should be be a smart move for the company,
Fun fact: Sam Pilgrim, a former freeride mountain bike champion, nowadays a YouTuber, owns a Cake Kalk OR electric motorcycle and he loves riding it.
