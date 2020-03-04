Why Eat a Cake When You Can Ride It?

More on this:

1 Bultaco's Pursang is Revived with eTrack and eStreet Models

2 Lazareth LM410, the Bike of the Rich and Retired People

3 Former World Champion Trashes an Electric Dirt Bike in His Local Park

4 Supermoto Motorcycles Go Electric with the Droog eFighter DM-016

5 Cake Osa Is How IKEA Would Design an Electric Motorcycle