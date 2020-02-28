Lazareth LM410, the Bike of the Rich and Retired People

Ludovic did not care at any time about the practicality of his creations. The most important thing that matters to him, is to make all other similar models look puny when compared to his own. They're almost like comparing a Renault Zoe to a Tesla Model S. Or Twinkies to a wedding cake.
Ludovic Lazareth, owner of Lazareth, is known for designing some wacky 4-wheelers. From fitting a V8 engine on the LM 847 model, and building a flying motorcycle (the LMV 496), Lazareth has now announced a more “conventional” bike, the LM 410.
Well, conventional is just a term. This motorcycle still has the uniqueness of all the bikes in the Lazareth lineup, maintaining the four-wheel setup. It seems like this bike has a locking pendulum system, which means that the bike can stand upright on its own when stationary. This transaltes into no more awkward bike tilting or dropping when coming to a stop. Just imagine having to pick up this massive motorcycle, probably weighing over 250 kg (550 lb) – no official numbers are released yet.
Lazareth claims that the motorcycle was designed to be more accessible by fitting a Yamaha R1 in-line 4 cylinders 998 cc engine. The company did not provide any numbers on the engine power, but it can be easily assumed that it will mirror the 196 hp of the Yamaha R1. Coupled with the two-wheel-drive, it will be almost impossible to make accidental wheel-spins while riding it hard or in the rain.
Ludovic, the company leader, says the LM410 has been produced for the 20th anniversary of the company. The motorcycle is road-legal in France and only 10 units will be manufactured. Rumors are that the base price will be somewhere around 100.000 euros (about 107.000 dollars), which is almost half the price of the previous LM 847 model, so yeah, you could call this a bargain.
Well, conventional is just a term. This motorcycle still has the uniqueness of all the bikes in the Lazareth lineup, maintaining the four-wheel setup. It seems like this bike has a locking pendulum system, which means that the bike can stand upright on its own when stationary. This transaltes into no more awkward bike tilting or dropping when coming to a stop. Just imagine having to pick up this massive motorcycle, probably weighing over 250 kg (550 lb) – no official numbers are released yet.
Lazareth claims that the motorcycle was designed to be more accessible by fitting a Yamaha R1 in-line 4 cylinders 998 cc engine. The company did not provide any numbers on the engine power, but it can be easily assumed that it will mirror the 196 hp of the Yamaha R1. Coupled with the two-wheel-drive, it will be almost impossible to make accidental wheel-spins while riding it hard or in the rain.
Ludovic, the company leader, says the LM410 has been produced for the 20th anniversary of the company. The motorcycle is road-legal in France and only 10 units will be manufactured. Rumors are that the base price will be somewhere around 100.000 euros (about 107.000 dollars), which is almost half the price of the previous LM 847 model, so yeah, you could call this a bargain.