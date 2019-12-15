Cake Osa Is How IKEA Would Design an Electric Motorcycle

Swedes are known for a lot of things, but bike manufacturing isn’t one of them. Even so, there are some companies in the country that fight to make a name for themselves, using products designed for segments that don’t usually make the headlines.
One of the most prominent Swedish companies in any field is IKEA, with its assemble-yourself furniture and world-famous meatballs. But there are others, too, like Cake.
Cake describes itself as being born from the passion for gravity sports. Now they’re in the business of making light electric off-road motorbikes, and their latest creation, the Osa, is simply insane.
Osa is an electric motorcycle designed with the working folk in mind. In fact, says Cake, it has been made with inspiration derived from a workbench. And just like on a workbench, you can fit all sorts of hardware on it, from baskets to bags, from tools to bulkier equipment.
Osa, says Cake, can be configured in some 1,000 ways, depending on the needs of the customer. In every single one of them the bike remains a strange sight to behold.
Two versions of the Osa are now available on the official website, the Osa Lite and Osa+, selling for prices that start at €6,500. Not a cheap two-wheeler, but one that actually can be used for more than just riding.
The entry level has a top speed of 45 kph (30 mph), and a battery range of 66 km (41 miles). It can be charged from a standard 110/220V wall outlets in about three hours, and the battery can hold enough juice to power the tools of a carpenter, for instance, electronics, and even phones.
“To avoid an environmental meltdown, there is an obligation to change that is shared by everyone. Transportation is one of the more evident changes,” said in a statement when the bike was announced Stefan Ytterborn, CEO of CAKE.
“We’re seeing combustion vehicles being replaced by electric, gasoline and diesel are being banned, and cars will soon be excluded from the urban landscape. The Ösa is our next offering - it provides a viable platform for that change as it so capably meets the diverse needs and priorities of our customers.”
Cake describes itself as being born from the passion for gravity sports. Now they’re in the business of making light electric off-road motorbikes, and their latest creation, the Osa, is simply insane.
Osa is an electric motorcycle designed with the working folk in mind. In fact, says Cake, it has been made with inspiration derived from a workbench. And just like on a workbench, you can fit all sorts of hardware on it, from baskets to bags, from tools to bulkier equipment.
Osa, says Cake, can be configured in some 1,000 ways, depending on the needs of the customer. In every single one of them the bike remains a strange sight to behold.
Two versions of the Osa are now available on the official website, the Osa Lite and Osa+, selling for prices that start at €6,500. Not a cheap two-wheeler, but one that actually can be used for more than just riding.
The entry level has a top speed of 45 kph (30 mph), and a battery range of 66 km (41 miles). It can be charged from a standard 110/220V wall outlets in about three hours, and the battery can hold enough juice to power the tools of a carpenter, for instance, electronics, and even phones.
“To avoid an environmental meltdown, there is an obligation to change that is shared by everyone. Transportation is one of the more evident changes,” said in a statement when the bike was announced Stefan Ytterborn, CEO of CAKE.
“We’re seeing combustion vehicles being replaced by electric, gasoline and diesel are being banned, and cars will soon be excluded from the urban landscape. The Ösa is our next offering - it provides a viable platform for that change as it so capably meets the diverse needs and priorities of our customers.”